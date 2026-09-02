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Thembi Nyandeni to replace late Connie Chiume in Netflix’s ‘Blood Legacy’

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

2 September 2026

02:47 pm

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The new season premieres globally on Netflix on 25 September.

Thembi Nyandeni and the late Connie Chiume

From left to right: Thembi Nyandeni and the late Connie Chiume. Pictures: Gallo Images and Instagram

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Veteran actress Thembi Nyandeni has joined the cast of Netflix’s Blood Legacy Season 2.

Nyandeni will play MaNdlovu in the second season of the South African drama.

She takes over the role previously played by the late Connie Chiume, who died in August 2024.

‘Blood Legacy’ season 2

Netflix’s second season will continue the Ndlovu family’s story and its battle to protect Spear Industries.

Nyandeni’s character, MaNdlovu, steps into the family’s affairs as the dynasty faces new challenges.

The season will also see the return of Xolile Tshabalala as Khanyi, Buyile Mdladla as Mandla and Mike Ndlangamandla as Siya.

Other returning cast members include Dineo Rasedile as Amahle, Anthony Oyesemi as Akin, Unathi Mkhize as Njabulo and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa as Gabisile.

Pallance Dladla, Nandipha Khubone, Wiseman Zitha, Dawn Thandeka King and Mduduzi Mabaso are also returning.

Season 2 will consist of 20 episodes and is set to premiere globally on Netflix on 25 September 2026.

The new season picks up two years after Khanyi was wrongfully implicated in her father’s death.

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The storyline will also explore political corruption, family conflict and secrets within the Ndlovu family.

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