Masasa Mbangeni and ‘Scandal!’ stars pay emotional farewell as show ends after 23 years

'Scandal!' has officially come to an end, with its final episode airing on Friday, 26 June.

After more than two decades on air, the legendary e.tv soapie Scandal! has officially come to an end, with its final episode airing on Friday, 26 June 2026.

The finale unfolded under the campaign title “The Final Chapter”, revisiting the themes that had defined the soapie over the years.

The show also welcomed back fan-favourite characters, including Daniel Nyathi (Sello Maake kaNcube) and Quinton Nyathi (Brighton Ngoma).

Former and current cast members shared emotional tributes on social media, paying homage to the show that helped launch their careers and captivated South Africans with its unforgettable storylines.

Former stars pay tribute to an iconic soapie

Masasa Mbangeni, who played the iconic villain Thembeka Shezi, reflected on how the character changed her life.

“Today, a chapter closes,” Mbangeni wrote.

“Thembeka was never simple. She was fierce, brilliant, vulnerable, ambitious, flawed, loving, ruthless and deeply human. What an extraordinary privilege it has been to be part of a show that became woven into the fabric of South African storytelling. For more than 20 years, Scandal! brought us stories of love, betrayal, redemption, family, power and resilience.”

Mapaseka Koetle, who portrayed fan favourite Dintle for 13 years, also reflected on the role that shaped her career.

“Dear Dintle, 13 years ago, I met a character who would change my life forever,” Koetle wrote.

“I didn’t just play you; I grew up with you. Thank you for opening doors I once only dreamed of walking through. Thank you for giving me a home, a purpose and memories I will cherish forever.”

Brighton Ngoma, who played Quinton Nyathi, and Sive Mabuya, who portrayed Xolile Langa, also shared touching farewell messages.

Mabuya said she “never thought this day would come”, crediting Xolile with helping shape the woman she is today, while Ngoma said he was “truly grateful and honoured to have contributed to this institution of a production”.

What is replacing Scandal! on e.tv?

e.tv is launching its daily drama, The Four of Us, which premieres on Monday, 29 June.

Produced by the award-winning Tshedza Pictures, the production company behind the hit telenovela The River, the series stars Sindi Dlathu, Sdumo Mtshali, Thembinkosi Mthembu and Kealeboga Masango.

The Four of Us has already secured a Netflix streaming deal, with episodes becoming available on the platform the day after they air on e.tv.