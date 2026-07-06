‘Married At First Sight Mzansi’ S3: Hlulani Ngobeni and Nompumelelo Sobopha emerge as fan favourites

'Married At First Sight Mzansi' Season 3 has just begun and Hlulani and Nompumelelo are already the clear fan favourites.

The highly anticipated third season of Married At First Sight Mzansi (MAFSM) kicked off with a bang on Mzansi Magic, delivering emotional altar moments, instant chemistry, and plenty of viewer buzz.

Among the brave singles taking the ultimate leap of faith, Hlulani Ngobeni and Nompumelelo Sobopha have quickly stolen hearts and topped fan discussions as the standout couple of the premiere episode.

The born-again Christian and the Cocomelon

Hlulani Ngobeni, 28, is a receiving manager and the youngest of 10 children from a polygamous family. After losing his father, he navigated a challenging period that shifted his perspective on life and love.

Now ready for marriage, Hlulani sees the experiment as the perfect step toward building a lasting partnership.

Nompumelelo Sobopha, 24, is an entrepreneur, hairdresser, and makeup artist.

She tragically lost both parents in an accident at the age of three and says she has built her life through sheer resilience and hard work.

Independent and determined, she is looking for a partner who aligns with her vision for the future and shares her values.

Due to her age, MAFSM expert Pastor Xolani Hitlana jokingly called her “the little Cocomelon” while the other experts deliberated over who to pair her with.

From the moment they met at the altar, their pairing sparked immediate chemistry.

Despite Nompumelelo’s visible nerves and a mini panic attack, viewers have said the couple’s connection felt genuine and uplifting.

This has earned the couple early support from viewers and strong social media love despite some bubbling concerns about Ngobeni’s status as a born-again Christian who lives in Midrand (an area jokingly infamous online for promiscuity and infidelity from its young residents).

Two couples tie the knot

The 90-minute premiere special on Sunday, 5 July 2026, introduced viewers to the new season cast and the panel of four experts: relationship expert Thabang Mashigo, relationship coach and officiating minister Pastor Xolani Hlitana, intimacy expert Mpume Zenda, and returning marriage and family counsellor Bakhe Dlamini.

The experts matched eight singles into four couples, with the first two walking down the aisle in the opening episode.

@connecttv_sa He’s got the drive, the fast cars, and an unapologetic list of exactly what he’s looking for! 🔥👀 Lesiba is ready to settle down, build a stable home, and find a partner who can match his electric energy. #MarriedAtFirstSightMzansi #MAFSSeason3 #RealityRomance #ConnectTV ♬ original sound – ConnectTV_SA

The second couple to wed was Lesiba Tleane, 34, a home and car financier with an engineering degree, and Matsheliso Maphutse, 36, a sales and marketing professional and dedicated mother.

While they navigated initial jitters and tied the knot, they have not received the same warm viewer embrace.

Much of the scepticism centres on Lesiba’s past reputation as a self-proclaimed “King of Lifestyle” and party animal.

Fans have expressed concerns about whether his reformed ways will hold up under the pressures of married life, with some social media comments highlighting trust issues and comparisons to previous seasons’ drama.

Matsheliso, who has overcome heartbreak and betrayal while raising her daughter, is seen as committed, but the couple’s dynamic has drawn more caution than celebration so far.

More of the same in episode 2

With two couples now officially married, the experiment is just getting started.

Next week, four more singles will be expertly matched into two new couples, stepping up to the altar to say “I do” to complete strangers.

Married At First Sight Mzansi Season 3 airs every Sunday at 6 pm on Mzansi Magic and will be available to watch on DStv Stream after the live broadcast.