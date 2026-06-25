Musa Mseleku returns to host Mnakwethu Season 5

The hit reality series returns to Mzansi Magic in July, bringing more emotional conversations about marriage, family and polygamy.

Mzansi Magic has announced the return of the hit reality series Mnakwethu.

Season 5 is set to premiere on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, at 8pm, with new episodes airing weekly on Tuesdays.

Uthando neS’thembu star Musa Mseleku returns as host, helping married men ask their wives for permission to take a second wife.

What Mnakwethu is about

Viewers can expect emotions to run high as families are confronted with difficult questions about trust, commitment and the future of their relationships.

During the process, Mseleku offers guidance and support to couples navigating these personal conversations.

In some cases, Mseleku also handles the introductions between the first wives and the potential second wives.

What to expect from Season 5

Speaking to Mzansi Magic, Mseleku revealed that one of the standout elements of Season 5 is the diversity of the cultures represented.

“This season stands out because different cultures are being showcased when it comes to polygamy. Viewers will get to see how different communities approach these relationships and the challenges that come with them,” Mseleku said.

Why Mnakwethu continues to resonate

Mseleku, who has hosted the show for five seasons, said Mnakwethu remains one of the country’s top reality shows because the emotions and challenges featured on the series are experienced by people all over the world.

“People in South Africa and around the world experience many of the same relationship challenges, whether they are in polygamous marriages or not. The emotions, family dynamics and life decisions featured on the show are relatable to many viewers,” he explained.

Opening up conversations about marriage and polygamy

Mseleku said he also feels honoured by the role he has played in helping bring conversations about polygamy into the mainstream.

“It has not been an easy journey, and there have been challenges along the way. We have made mistakes, but the vision has always remained the same,” he added.