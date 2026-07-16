High tea task sends Jeshen Govender home on MasterChef South Africa

Govender was the first home cook this season to win three challenges.

Jeshen Govender’s bid to win MasterChef South Africa Season 6 came to an end after he was eliminated during a high tea challenge.

The Johannesburg tax consultant, originally from Durban, had been one of the competition’s strongest performers.

He became the first home cook this season to win three challenges and also captained the winning team in a challenge judged by South African radio personalities.

High tea task sends Jeshen home

In the latest episode, the top five contestants were challenged to prepare a high tea consisting of three canapés: one savoury, one sweet and one inspired by a classic cocktail. Each contestant had to serve five portions of every dish.

After drawing the Aperol Spritz as his cocktail inspiration, Jeshen created a trout tartlet with trout caviar and lemon and chive crème, “Avva’s Scones” served with Chantilly cream and raspberry and strawberry jam, and an Aperol Spritz posset with orange and naartjie crush.

The judges praised his scones but criticised other elements of his menu. His Aperol Spritz posset was described as overly sweet and not properly set, while his trout tartlet was found to lack refinement.

Jeshen’s elimination was sealed when he served only two scones instead of the required three portions, failing to meet the challenge brief.

Candice won the challenge for the second consecutive week.

The remaining contestants competing for the MasterChef South Africa Season 6 title and the R1 million prize are Candice, Benjie, Simele and Nkululeko.

MasterChef South Africa Season 6 airs on e.tv on Sundays at 18:00.