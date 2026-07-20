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‘Generations: The Legacy’ loses SABC1’s 8pm primetime slot

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

20 July 2026

03:39 pm

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Generations: The Legacy is one of SABC1's longest-running soapies.

Generations: The Legacy

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Generations: The Legacy will move to a new timeslot as SABC1 reshuffles its weekday primetime schedule from Monday, 27 July.

The long-running soapie will move from its longstanding 8pm slot to 8.30pm, while Uzalo will air at 8pm.

According to the public broadcaster, the change does not affect either programme’s primetime status.

SABC1 channel head Ofentse Thinane said both dramas would remain central to the channel’s evening schedule.

Uzalo and Generations built these evenings together, and both remain exactly where they belong, at the heart of SABC 1 prime time. From 27 July, they simply trade places. Viewers will continue to enjoy both programmes back-to-back. Generations: The Legacy is not stepping out of prime time. It is closing it.”

Revised schedule

The revised weekday schedule from Monday, 27 July is:

Skeem Saam – 7.30pm
Uzalo – 8pm
Generations: The Legacy – 8.30pm

The broadcaster also said it will announce additional programming changes on Monday, 27 July.

The schedule change comes as Uzalo continues to rank among South Africa’s most-watched television programmes, while Generations: The Legacy remains one of SABC1’s longest-running and most established soapies.

Read more on these topics

Generations: The Legacy SABC 1 TV shows

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