From ‘Scandal!’ to ‘No Nation’ global stage: Masasa Mbangeni and Danica Delarey Jones make Apple TV+ leap

The actors join an international cast in a film described as a high-stakes covert operation gone wrong.

Two of South Africa’s most beloved actors have added a high-octane international action film to their résumés after starring in the Apple TV+ film Sniper: No Nation.

Masasa Mbangeni and Danica Delarey Jones, both fan favourites who once appeared on e.tv’s long-running soapie, Scandal!, are part of the cast of Apple TV+’s thriller Sniper: No Nation, a move that has South African social media buzzing with pride.

The development comes just months after the channel announced the shocking cancellation of Scandal! after two decades on air.

A quantum leap for local talent

The two actors join an international cast in a film described on the Apple TV+ site as a high-stakes covert operation gone wrong. The plot follows ace sniper Brandon Beckett as he is disavowed by the US government and branded a terrorist, forcing him to reunite with his legendary father, Thomas Beckett (Tom Berenger), brother-in-arms Agent Zero (Ryan Robbins), and a handful of rebels for an impossible rescue mission.

Mbangeni, known for her powerful performances in The River, Scandal! (as the iconic Thembeka Shezi), and Mzali Wam, has been cast in the film alongside Jones, a talented actor and content creator who portrayed Simone on the e.tv soapie years after Mbangeni left the show for other pursuits.

Brandon Auret is also listed in the film’s IMDb credits.

A bittersweet transition

The casting news comes on the heels of Scandal!‘s unexpected cancellation by e.tv in September 2025 after 20 years on air. The Safta-award-winning soapie-turned-telenovela had been a launchpad for countless South African acting careers, and these two stars are the latest to demonstrate that its alumni are in high demand.

For Mbangeni, the international role caps off a remarkable period. The multi-award-winning actress recently completed an honours degree, proving that her commitment to her craft extends beyond the screen.

A growing trend

Jones and Mbangeni are not alone. The Apple TV+ film joins a growing list of international productions featuring South African talent, a phenomenon fans have not failed to notice.

In response to blogger TV Blog by Mlu’s post, @ThatLazy_Artist wrote, “I’ve watched about four Apple productions, and every time there’s a South African. I love it! Definitely going to love this one,” just days after Theo Bongani Ndyalvane made headlines for his appearance in Apple TV+’s Imperfect Women.

Sniper: No Nation premiered exclusively on Apple TV+ on 17 April 2026.