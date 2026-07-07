Mandla N’s Black Brain Pictures behind upcoming Netflix drama ‘Umthetho’

Black Brain Pictures adds another title to its growing Netflix portfolio with 'Umthetho', the local adaptation of the hit Brazilian crime drama, fronted by Nqobile Nunu Khumalo and Tony Kgoroge.

Mandla N’s Black Brain Pictures just cannot stop winning.

Hot on the heels of a string of hit local scripted shows on Netflix, the production house behind DiepCity, Lockdown and The Black Door has unveiled its latest offering: Umthetho, previously known by its working title Brotherhood SA.

Netflix officially dropped the teaser for the eight-episode drama on Monday, confirming it will premiere on 14 August 2026.

The announcement cements Black Brain Pictures’ status as one of the busiest and most reliable local suppliers of scripted content to the streaming giant and other local channels.

What ‘Umthetho’ is about

Nqobile Nunu Khumalo as Mbali Dlamini in Umthetho S1. Picture: Netflix

Umthetho follows Mbali (Nqobile Nunu Khumalo), a sharp young public prosecutor whose entire world is upended when she’s pulled into a ruthless prison syndicate run by her own brother, Moses (Tony Kgoroge).

Caught between her duty to the law and her loyalty to her family, Mbali is forced to work alongside Moses in order to protect their younger brother, Sphelele (Given Stuurman), from the syndicate’s reach.

Tony Kgoroge as Moses in Umthetho. Picture: Netflix

It’s a premise built for maximum tension, and it isn’t an original one. Umthetho is a local adaptation of the Brazilian Netflix series Brotherhood (known as Irmandade in Portuguese), which first premiered in 2019 and ran for two seasons.

The Brazilian original, set in São Paulo in the mid-1990s, follows Cristina, an honest and devoted lawyer who discovers that her estranged brother Edson is imprisoned and leads a criminal faction known as the “Brotherhood.”

Forced to inform on her own brother, she becomes entangled in his criminal world, and the closer she gets, the more she’s forced to question her own understanding of justice.

The show earned a reputation for its tense, morally complicated storytelling and strong performances, and it’s easy to see why Black Brain Pictures saw the potential for a gripping South African retelling, swapping São Paulo’s criminal underworld for a distinctly local backdrop while keeping the central sibling-versus-syndicate conflict intact.

Who’s starring in the local adaptation

The South African cast is stacked with familiar faces.

Leading the charge are Nqobile Nunu Khumalo as Mbali, Tony Kgoroge as Moses and Given Stuurman as Sphelele, with the trio’s fractured family dynamic driving the emotional core of the series.

(L to R) Lorcia Cooper as Crystal Dlamini, Nqobile Nunu Khumalo as Mbali Dlamini in ‘Umthetho’ S1. Picture: Netflix

They’re joined by a deep bench of South African performing talent, including Sindi Dlathu, Obed Baloyi, Ernest Msibi, Molefi Monaisa, Lorcia Cooper-Khumalo, SK Khoza, Lungelo Madondo, Mandla Gaduka and Herald Khumalo.

Behind the camera, the series is helmed by a trio of directors: Mandla N himself, Johnny Barbuzano, and Jonathan “Jono” Hall, with a writers’ room led by head writer Jose Domingos alongside Rami Nhlapo, Boitumelo Masemola and Makanaka Mavengere.

(L to R) Sthembiso SK Khoza as Zola, Nqobile Nunu Khumalo as Mbali Dlamini in ‘Umthetho’ S1. Picture: Netflix

Melissa Nayimuli’s role in the project

One name on the credits list that’s sure to raise eyebrows is Melissa Nayimuli, listed as creative director alongside Mandla N himself.

For those who haven’t been following the couple’s very public love story, Nayimuli is Mandla N’s fiancée and, as of earlier this year, his wife by customary rites.

The pair’s relationship has played out largely in the public eye. Nayimuli currently works as a producer at Black Brain Pictures, the company founded by fellow AFDA alumnus Mandla N, having studied at the same film school that shaped his career.

She and Mandla N confirmed their relationship publicly at the 2023 Saftas, and their bond deepened as her profile grew. Nayimuli was crowned Miss Universe South Africa 2025 after previously competing in Miss South Africa 2023.

Mandla N proposed to her during a getaway to Koh Samui, Thailand, shortly after her return from the Miss Universe stage, in a moment he later described as feeling like a scene from one of his own scripted productions.

The couple went on to celebrate their lobola in an intimate ceremony in Nayimuli’s hometown of Butterworth in the Eastern Cape earlier this year, with Nayimuli sharing that they were “so happy, so in love” following the celebration.

Her billing as creative director on Umthetho is a natural extension of that partnership – both personal and professional – and continues to build her profile as a producer and creative in her own right, beyond the pageant crown.

Part of a bigger Netflix hot streak for South African scripted content

Umthetho‘s announcement doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It arrives at a moment when South African scripted television is having something of a moment on Netflix’s global stage.

The Polygamist, a 22-episode South African “supernovela” that premiered on Netflix on 12 June 2026, accumulated 19.1 million viewing hours shortly after release, landing it at No. 4 on the platform’s global non-English TV chart and topping charts in South Africa and Nigeria.

That success has had a ripple effect: Netflix went on to acquire the South African telenovela The Four of Us in a rare deal following The Polygamist‘s strong performance, with the two productions even sharing cast members moving between hit local shows.

Other local scripted titles have kept the momentum going, too, from the returning erotic thriller Fatal Seduction, now headed into its third season, to established favourites like Blood & Water and Unseen, which have helped build Netflix’s growing appetite for South African stories told on their own terms.

Umthetho premieres on Netflix on 14 August 2026.