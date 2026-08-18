UPDATE: Pamela Mtanga replaces Hope Mbhele as NACA 2026 presenter

Mtanga will co-host the awards with comedian Vafa Naraghi.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) has replaced Hope Mbhele with Pamela Mtanga as a presenter for the 2026 National Arts and Culture Awards (NACA).

Mtanga will co-host the awards with Vafa Naraghi at Sun City Resort on Friday, 21 August.

The department announced the updated presenting line-up on Monday night after initially announcing Mbhele and Naraghi as hosts.

The Citizen sent a media request to the department regarding the change. This article will be updated once a response is received.

Celebrating South Africa’s arts and culture

The awards will bring together artists, cultural practitioners and industry stakeholders to recognise achievements in South Africa’s arts, culture and heritage sectors.

The performance line-up includes Zee Nxumalo, Holly Rey, Yanga Chief, Tu Nokwe, Brenden Praise and Jimmy Nevis.

The NACA ceremony will be held at Sun City Resort on Friday, 21 August. It will be broadcast on SABC 1 on Saturday, 22 August at 8pm.