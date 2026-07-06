LootLove to host Basadi in Music Vanguard Awards

The Basadi in Music Awards will be held over two nights, on 7 and 8 August, at the Joburg Theatre.

Award-winning broadcaster and media personality Luthando ‘LootLove’ Shosha will host the 2026 Basadi in Music Vanguard Awards on 7 August.

The Basadi in Music Awards will be held over two nights, on 7 and 8 August, featuring the Vanguard Awards and the Main Awards at the Joburg Theatre.

LootLove returns to the awards as host after winning the Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year award in 2025.

The TV star said hosting the event after receiving an award herself was an honour.

“The Basadi in Music Awards has become such an important platform for recognising and celebrating women who continue to shape our industry. To return as host after receiving an award myself is truly an honour.

“I look forward to celebrating the incredible women whose dedication, resilience and excellence continue to move our industry forward,” she said.

The Vanguard Awards recognise women working behind the scenes in the music industry, including artist managers, producers, publicists, music executives, promoters, booking agents, stylists, radio producers and music journalists.

LootLove’s appointment

Chief executive officer of the Basadi in Music Awards, Hloni Modise Matau, said LootLove’s appointment reflected the awards’ commitment to recognising women in the industry.

“LootLove embodies everything the Basadi in Music Awards stands for. She is authentic, fearless, accomplished and continues to use her voice to inspire others.

“Having received the Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year award last year, it is incredibly fitting to welcome her back as the host of our Vanguard Awards,” she said.

Public voting for the 2026 awards remains open until 18 July. This year’s awards mark the fifth anniversary of the Basadi in Music Awards.