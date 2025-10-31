‘We remain committed to responsible storytelling’: Mzansi Magic on Nandi & the Rev criticism

Viewers have complained about abuse in Nandipha and Reverend Mawuzole Mlombi's marriage.

TV channel Mzansi Magic says it’s committed to responsible storytelling after complaints of abuse on one of its shows, Nandi & the Rev, which riled up viewers.

“Mzansi Magic acknowledges the complaints received regarding Episode 10 of Nandi & the Rev,” Channel Director for Local Entertainment, Shirley Adonisi, told The Citizen.

In the latest episode of the show, which follows the lives of Reverend Mawuzole Mlombi and his wife, Nandipha “Queen Nandi” Mlombi, the latter is unrelenting in refusing to meet her husband halfway in resolving their marital issues.

It gets so heated in episode 10 that Nandi violently kicks out Mlobi’s aunt and cousin, who had come to their home to have a family meeting in an effort to solve their marital issues.

“The episode portrays a real and complex family dynamic, and we understand that some of the content may have been distressing to viewers,” shared Adonisi.

After using objects and grabbing boiling water to kick out the Reverend’s family, the episode ends with Mlobi sobbing from the strain on his marriage.

Mlobi’s family wasn’t hurt thanks to members of the show’s production who restrained Nandi.

ALSO READ: ‘I cannot pretend’ – Tshepo Miya opens up about rocky marriage on Married at First Sight Mzansi

Marital issues

In one scene of the episode, the couple go to see Nandi’s friend Nangamso Meintjies, who is trying to help them through their issues.

“One thing about your friend, when we disagree, she can throw that glass at me at any time,” said the Rev, pouring out his heart to Meintjies.

Stopped watching the show at EP 6 or 7 when the kids were reacting to the toxicity, I don't know what's been happening now.



But, I hear Sihle.



For me, the paramount thing is; Those kids are living in trauma that is unfortunately being documented for the public's… pic.twitter.com/6LLCT3Pj2F — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) October 29, 2025

Meanwhile, speaking to the camera alone, Nandi was condescending and unrelenting in her stance.

“I have tried, clearly I’m not a good thrower cause I have not succeeded. If I were successful in throwing stuff, there would be scars showing it,” she said.

Speaking about the double standards of society when it comes to Gender-Based Violence (GBV), Meintjies said that if it were the Reverend who had thrown objects at Nandi, he would’ve been arrested by now.

“You are not behind bars because he’s considerate of you, because you are his wife,” said Meintjies.

“Personally, I couldn’t care less. He can stand on the roof on his head and whistle through his bum,” Nandi responded to Meintjies in their meeting.

Again speaking on camera by herself, Nandi disagreed, saying there are many times when she could’ve gotten Reverend Mlobi arrested.

“…but I just chose to fight back because I will not wait for the police, who will take I don’t know how many hours to get to my house,” said a defiant Nandi.

Nandi said that at the core of her issues with her husband is his drinking problem.

In the episode, Mlobi says his wife has physically abused him, alongside the emotional abuse he endures because of his love for her.

“We recognise that gender-based violence remains a serious and endemic issue in South Africa, and we are mindful of the sensitivities involved when portraying emotionally charged relationships on screen,” said Mzansi Magic’s Adonisi.

Adonisi added that the family is receiving professional support.

“…and that safeguarding protocols were followed during production. We remain committed to responsible storytelling and appreciate the continued engagement from our audience.”

NOW READ: Babes Wodumo pays homage to Mampitsha on her first album in five years