‘Help me protect my home’: Gcina Mkhize appeals for legal assistance in house eviction case

Actress Gcina Mkhize has appealed for legal assistance as she continues to fight eviction from her home in Glenvista, Johannesburg.

Mkhize bought the property in 2015. She later fell behind on her bond payments after losing her job in 2021.

The house was auctioned by the bank in October 2023 and was bought by businessman Dzivhu Tevin Mashila.

In a video circulating on social media, Mkhize alleged the buyer had applied for her eviction.

“I need a lawyer who will represent me pro bono because I do not have an income.

“I need help, Mzansi. I need a trained lawyer who specialises in property law to help me protect my home,” she said.

BackaBuddy campaign for Gcina Mkhize

Last year, a BackaBuddy campaign raised more than R20 000 to assist Mkhize towards its R1.5 million goal.

The campaign alleged the house was sold unlawfully and that the new owner is attempting to evict her and her four children illegally.

Mashila has denied these claims. He previously told The Citizen that he purchased the house legally on 3 October 2023. The property was registered in his name on 22 January 2024.

“I will go through everything I can, and I will do everything in my power to remove her from the property,” he said.

“She went on social media to make the entire country hate me. However, when there is proof that I own the house, there’s evidence and the truth is revealed.”

