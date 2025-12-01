Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

‘Help me protect my home’: Gcina Mkhize appeals for legal assistance in house eviction case

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

1 December 2025

01:03 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The house was auctioned by the bank in October 2023 after she fell behind on her bond payments.

Gcina Mkhize

Gcina Mkhize, former Isibaya actress. Image: Instagram/ Supplied

Actress Gcina Mkhize has appealed for legal assistance as she continues to fight eviction from her home in Glenvista, Johannesburg.

Mkhize bought the property in 2015. She later fell behind on her bond payments after losing her job in 2021.

The house was auctioned by the bank in October 2023 and was bought by businessman Dzivhu Tevin Mashila.

In a video circulating on social media, Mkhize alleged the buyer had applied for her eviction.

“I need a lawyer who will represent me pro bono because I do not have an income.

“I need help, Mzansi. I need a trained lawyer who specialises in property law to help me protect my home,” she said.

ALSO READ: ‘I will do everything in my power to remove her’: Gcina Mkhize house battle reaches boiling point

BackaBuddy campaign for Gcina Mkhize

Last year, a BackaBuddy campaign raised more than R20 000 to assist Mkhize towards its R1.5 million goal.

The campaign alleged the house was sold unlawfully and that the new owner is attempting to evict her and her four children illegally.

Mashila has denied these claims. He previously told The Citizen that he purchased the house legally on 3 October 2023. The property was registered in his name on 22 January 2024.

RELATED ARTICLES

“I will go through everything I can, and I will do everything in my power to remove her from the property,” he said.

“She went on social media to make the entire country hate me. However, when there is proof that I own the house, there’s evidence and the truth is revealed.”

NOW READ: Connie Ferguson remembers her late husband on what would have been their 24th anniversary

Read more on these topics

evictions home SA Celebrities

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC denies claims of a plot within the party to recall Ramaphosa
News WATCH: Intense storm wreaks havoc in Gauteng
Politics Corruption-fatigued youth may slash ANC votes to 26%, says Phosa
News ‘We have to take responsibility for mess-ups and corruption in SA’ – Momoniat [VIDEO]
South Africa Will Donald Trump grant SA visas to attend G20 Summit in US? Mashatile explains [VIDEO]

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships