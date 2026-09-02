Lifestyle

Home » Lifestyle

Ex-rocker Gary Glitter pleads not guilty to sex offences in 70s, 80s

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

2 September 2026

05:16 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Gary Glitter denied eight charges of sexual offences, including two charges of sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13

Gary Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, arrives at Southwark Crown Court on January 13, 2015 in London, England. The former glam rock star is charged with several historic sex offences against young girls. (Photo by Rob Stothard/Getty Images)

Gary Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, arrives at Southwark Crown Court on 13 January 2015 in London, England. The former glam rock star is charged with several historic sex offences against young girls. Picture: Rob Stothard/Getty Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

British former glam rock star Gary Glitter on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual offences against a young girl dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.

The 82-year-old, whose real name is Paul Gadd, appeared at London’s Southwark Crown Court via video link from a prison in Devon in southwest England, where he is an inmate following previous sex convictions.

He denied eight charges of sexual offences, including two charges of sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offences took place between 1978 and 1981 after Gadd gave the girl chocolate and invited her to his London home.

The trial is set to begin next November.

Peter Dazeley, London, 1987. Picture: Gallo/Getty Images

The Crown Prosecution Service, which brings public prosecutions in England and Wales, said in July when Gadd was charged that the allegations were made by a woman last year and investigated by London’s Metropolitan Police.

The alleged offences occurred when the complainant was aged between eight and 11.

Glitter shot to fame in the 1970s and had over 20 hit singles, including “I’m the Leader of the Gang (I Am)”, I Love You Love Me Love” and “Come On, Come In, Get On“.

He was first jailed in Britain in 1999 when he admitted possessing 4 000 images of child pornography.

He was deported from Cambodia in 2002 amid child sexual abuse allegations and convicted in Vietnam in 2006 of sexually abusing two girls, for which he served nearly three years in jail there.

RELATED ARTICLES

Following a further conviction in Britain, he was released from prison in 2023 but recalled to jail weeks later after breaching his release conditions.

Read more on these topics

Court music Rock n Roll
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘We don’t know all people in SA’: Ex-Hawks boss Lebeya denies knowing alleged ‘Big Five’ cartel figures
Politics Critics crash out at ANCYL’s anniversary celebration ‘plane’ stunt
News Dirco clears Sooklal over Zuma’s ‘Gupta’ visit
Elections 2026 ANC candidate list moemish a sign of a collapsing party, says analyst
News MK party accuses Section 89 impeachment committee of ‘majoritarian abuse’ after Madonsela reversal

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News