‘Next time when you put a gun to my head, pull the trigger’: Letoya Makhene on family dispute and alleged threats

The actress says tensions escalated after she intervened in a situation involving her 103-year-old grandmother.

Generations: The Legacy star Letoya Makhene has spoken out about ongoing family feuds, alleging threats and intimidation.

In a recent lengthy Instagram post, the actress claimed she has received threats from some family members, whom she also accuses of mistreating her late mother.

“My mother was the strongest woman with the warmest heart and made sure that no harm came to her kids,” she wrote.

“She protected us fiercely from the world. She taught us to even love and respect her enemies because they happened to be our family.”

Family feud

Speaking about a recent incident, Makhene said tensions escalated after she intervened in a situation involving her grandmother.

“So today, because I fought for and stood up for my 103yr old grandmother who was being emotionally and verbally abused by her own son (my uncle) in her home, he has decided to do what every bored, scared and narcissistic individual has done with me. Go on a smear campaign. Lie about me and my integrity,” she wrote.

She added that the dispute has affected her family’s livelihood.

“Because they can’t put food on the table for their own families, they think that it’s ok to take food out of my children’s mouths,” she added.

She added that she would not back down and would “keep rising” despite attempts to intimidate her.

“Well, I am not going to take this lying down. Don’t make idle threats. Next time when you put a gun to my head, pull the trigger because I’m only gonna [keep] getting up. I’m gonna keep rising higher, and I will keep reminding you that you should’ve taken my mother’s offspring out along with her.”

This comes months after her split from ex-wife Lebo Keswa, which played out publicly.

The couple, who married in 2020, separated after about four years, with Keswa filing for divorce in 2024. Following the split, Keswa accused Makhene of dishonesty, among other issues in their relationship, while Makhene made counter-allegations relating to financial and personal abuse during the marriage.

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