Proudly South African fashion takes center stage at Sona

The State of the Nation Address featured a dazzling display of local fashion, with Nomvula Mokonyane leading the pack in stunning attire.

ANC deputy secretary-general and national executive committee member Nomvula Mokonyane, deputy minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli and basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube. Pictures: X and Instagram

The State of the Nation Address (Sona), presented by television personality Thami Kotlolo, also known as Thami Dish, started with a dazzling red carpet display that set the tone for a night of high fashion and political statements.

The spotlight was firmly on local fashion as South African designers took centre stage, with political figures embracing the call to wear locally made garments to promote the country’s textile industry.

This year marked the third installation of the Proudly South African fashion initiative and the Presidency fully embraced the theme.

Third installation of Proudly South African fashion initiative

A fashion commentary panel was assembled, featuring top designers such as Sello of Scalo Designs, Otsile Sefolo of the Otiz Seflo brand and Palesa of Mantsho.

Their expertise guided the fashion critique, highlighting standout looks that seamlessly blended tradition with contemporary elegance.

The belle of the ball was Nomvula Mokonyane, the ANC deputy secretary-general.

ALSO READ: READ: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address in full

She turned heads in an exquisite military-inspired suit dress featuring a fitted satin shirt, a beige pinstriped Elizabethan-style bodice and a flowing, pleated mermaid bottom.

The look was accentuated with a pearl-beaded tie, sleek hair, pearl drop earrings and a striking ruby lip.

Carrying a miniature goldshaded bag, she said: “It’s vital to revitalise our local fashion industry and support our designers.”

Mhlauli stunned in black beaded gown

Close behind in the fashion stakes was Nonceba Mhlauli, deputy minister in the Presidency, who stunned in a black beaded couture gown by Asanda Madyibi.

The dress was a masterpiece of intricate beadwork, perfectly tailored to her figure. She carried the seasonal trend of a miniature bag, adding a modern touch to her elegant ensemble.

Another standout was Minister of Education Siviwe Gwarube in a vibrant green Xhosa-inspired dress adorned with delicate beadwork. She said: “I wanted my dress to represent my culture while supporting local designers.” Her choice was both symbolic and fashion-forward, with the rich hues and perfect fit complementing her overall look.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s not entertainment, it is art’ — Artists tell President Ramaphosa ahead of Sona 2025:

Rise Mzansi’s Vuyiswa Ramokgopa turned to Senegalese designer Jina-A, opting for a kimono-style ensemble with intricate beadwork. She warned against the dangers of fast fashion, saying: “We must think about sustainability in our choices.”

Patricia de Lille, minister of tourism, showcased her love for storytelling through fashion, donning a patterned navy and yellow suit dress by Sandi Mazibuko of Fabro Sanz. The intricate patterns were inspired by an aerial print of Tshwane, making her outfit stylish and meaningful.

Minister Patricia de Lille stepping into SONA with undeniable grace and style, proudly representing the GOOD Party in a stunning piece from the House of Fabrosanz. The Tshwane Print, inspired by the vibrant history and culture of Tshwane, celebrates the heart of our nation’s… pic.twitter.com/K4CgAPJE6F February 6, 2025

The theme of local pride was evident across the board, with many female guests opting for Xhosa-inspired or traditional African attire.

Theme of local pride

Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina wore a striking hand-stitched beaded dress with a matching headdress, crafted by a designer from Mthatha. Majodina used the moment to highlight sustainability, saying: “Our textile industry must embrace water conservation.”

[Watch] Water and Sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina tells the story of her fashion designer, who has been struggling with access to water in Mthatha, Eastern Cape. @JusstAlpha #SONA2025 pic.twitter.com/JsRvJPQf4x — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 6, 2025

Not everyone adhered strictly to the theme. Willie Oukamp of the DA wore an Edgars suit, reassuring South Africans that it was locally sourced.

“Fashion isn’t my forte, so I let my wife decide,” he quipped.

ALSO READ: WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2025 State of the Nation Address

Kenny Kunene, deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance, went against the theme entirely.

Decked out in Edward Diziler, Gucci and Versace, he said: “I support local designers like David Tlale, but I didn’t have time to meet with one for this event.”

Other notable mentions include Pinky Kekana, deputy minister in the Presidency, who wore a Biji La Maison design, a black and white gown with rose detailing and a dramatic fascinator.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi embraced her heritage in a blue shimmery Tshitsonga-inspired dress with a beaded gele.