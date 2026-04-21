Business of beauty: Here’s why the Takealot House of beauty tickets sold out in 15 mins

In uncertain economies, beauty thrives as consumers daily seek comfort, status, and transformative escapism.

The business of beauty has always been more than skin deep. It is emotional, psychological, and crucially economic.

Across centuries, from wartime austerity to modern financial strain, beauty products have defied logic by selling out faster than essentials.

Lipstick, luxury, and longing

Picture: iStock

Building on this legacy, today’s phenomenon is evolving not just in product sales but in the explosive demand for immersive beauty experiences like the Takealot House of Beauty.

Historically, economists and cultural theorists have pointed to what is often called the lipstick effect, the tendency for consumers to spend on small luxury items during periods of economic downturn.

During the Great Depression of the 1930s, cosmetics sales in the United States surged despite widespread unemployment.

Similarly, during World War II, lipstick became a symbol of resilience and femininity, with governments even encouraging its use to boost morale. Beauty offered control in a world that felt uncontrollable.

Woman working on an aeroplane motor at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in California, Artist Alfred T Palmer. Picture: Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images

The psychology is simple but powerful. When large purchases become inaccessible, consumers redirect spending to affordable indulgences.

A lipstick, fragrance, or skincare product becomes both a treat and a statement of identity. In uncertain times, looking good translates to feeling stable.

Fast forward to today’s global economic pressures marked by inflation, rising living costs, and shrinking disposable income, and the same patterns are re-emerging.

There is, however, a shift in how this plays out. Consumers are no longer satisfied with simply buying products. They are chasing experiences that feel meaningful and memorable.

This shift is evident in the rapid rise of exclusive beauty events.

Picture: iStock

The Takealot House of Beauty has transformed from a retail extension into a cultural moment.

According to Chief Marketing Officer Karla Levick, “Tickets for the Anniversary edition sold out in record time, with thousands of tickets selling out in under 15 minutes, cementing the Takealot House of Beauty reputation as one of South Africa’s most eagerly anticipated beauty events.”

This kind of demand signals a deeper evolution in consumer behaviour. Beauty is no longer just transactional; it is experiential. Levick explains that “the rapid sell-out reflects a clear shift in how South Africans engage with beauty, from a purely transactional interaction to a more experiential one.” Consumers are seeking connection, education, and entertainment alongside their purchases.

In a strained economy, this may seem surprising.

Spending on event tickets while budgets are tight feels contradictory, yet it speaks to a changing definition of value.

Why beauty booms when economies falter

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Experiences offer layered returns that go beyond the physical. They provide social currency, personal enjoyment, and a sense of belonging.

Attending an exclusive beauty event becomes a moment of escape, a chance to connect, and a way to invest in oneself.

There is also a powerful sense of scarcity driving demand. Limited tickets create urgency and prestige, turning access into a form of status.

Much like luxury fashion drops, these events thrive on exclusivity. The fear of missing out becomes part of the appeal, fuelling even greater anticipation for future editions.

At the same time, digital fatigue is pushing consumers to seek out real-world engagement. While online platforms dominate in convenience, they cannot replicate the sensory and communal aspects of discovering beauty.

Events fill that gap, allowing consumers to experience, understand, and connect with the brands behind the products more intimately.

What is unfolding is the rise of a new kind of economy where retail meets entertainment and consumption becomes participation.

Beauty brands are no longer simply selling products; they are curating immersive worlds that invite consumers to step inside.

Picture: iStock

The resilience of the beauty industry, especially in times of economic pressure, ultimately lies in its emotional pull.

Whether it is a tube of lipstick during wartime or a ticket to an exclusive beauty experience in modern South Africa, the intention remains the same.

People are seeking comfort, confidence, and a momentary escape from reality.

In an unpredictable world, beauty continues to adapt. It evolves with the times, responds to human emotion, and consistently proves that even in hardship, the desire to feel good will always find a way to thrive.