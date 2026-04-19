48 hours in pictures, 19 April 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

The South Africa men’s team celebrate after winning the cup final match on the third day of the 2026 Rugby Sevens Hong Kong tournament at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on April 19, 2026. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP) A participant walks through a kite depicting a whale while taking part in the 39th International Kite Festival (RICV) at the beach of Berck-sur-Mer, northern France, on April 18, 2026. Some 450 kite flyers from 28 countries attended the 39th Berck-sur-Mer International Kite Festival. The event is one of the largest of its kind and offers “a touch of magic” to counter the “gloom of everyday life”. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP) Faithfuls gather ahead of the arrival of Pope Leo XIV to lead the Holy Mass at the Yaounde Ville Airport in Yaounde on the sixth day of an 11-day apostolic journey to Africa, on April 18, 2026. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) Standerton, Mpumalanga resident Sangeeta Daya with some of Cosmos Blankets as part of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day International Day of Creativity and Innovation at Steyn City in Johannesburg, 18 April 2026. In Johannesburg, supporters gathered at the City Centre at Steyn City for a family friendly event, where visitors were treated with colourful blanket displays, ingenuity and creative activities. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Casual Workers in support of the Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia march in commemoration of Freedom Month on April 18, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The group raised collective voices against xenophobia and scapegoating and highlighted the negative impacts of xenophobia on communities, cities and the country as a whole. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo) A humanoid robot runs alongside participants during a long-distance race, breaking the half marathon world record by surpassing human performance potential in Beijing, China, on April 19, 2026. (Photo by Emre Aytekin/Anadolu via Getty Images) The (51) Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of James Calado of Great Britain, Antonio Giovinazzi of Italy and Alessandro Pier Guidi of Italy is prepared on the grid during the World Endurance Championship 6 Hours of Imola at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 19, 2026 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) A Sufi dancer joins a rally in support of Palestine, Lebanon and Iran as part of commemorations marking the 71st anniversary of the Asian-African Conference in Bandung, West Java on April 18, 2026. (Photo by Timur Matahari / AFP) Sam Laidlow of France competes during the bike leg of IRONMAN 70.3 Valencia on April 19, 2026 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images for Ironman) Supporters of the Italian right-wing populist political party Lega (League) stand on the equestrian statue dedicated to the first King of Italy Vittorio Emanuele II while attending a political rally April 18, 2026 in Milan, Italy. Leaders from the European far-right coalition known as the Patriots for Europe are gathering in Milan for a rally under the banner “Without Fear – in Europe Masters in our Own Home!”, also dubbed by the Italian press “Remigration Summit”. The demonstration comes less than a week after the defeat of Hungarian nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who was an influential figure among the right-wing populist alliance in the European Parliament. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images) A demonstrator holds a flag reading “No War” during the “No war! Don’t change the Constitution!” rally outside the main gate of the National Diet Building, to call for the protection of Article 9 of the Constitution of Japan, in Tokyo on April 19, 2026. Article 9 is a clause stipulating that the Japanese people have renounced war as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as means of settling international disputes (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) A detailed view of a Sunderland jacket on a fan prior to the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Sunderland at Villa Park on April 19, 2026 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (From L front row) Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Ireland’s President Catherine Connolly , Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Cape Verde’s President Jose Maria Neves, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva pose for a family photo at a “Meeting in Defence of Democracy”, a meeting of leftist leaders seeking to rally against the threat to democracy from the far right in Barcelona on April 18, 2026. The gathering comes as democratic institutions and values have faced growing threats around the globe from advancing authoritarian and far-right forces in the age of US President Donald Trump. Many of the participants will take part in the first edition of the so-called “Global Progressive Mobilisation” which will be held in the same venue. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP) A man dressed as the character Mandalorian from Star Wars The Black series interacts with a dog and its owner during the Scarborough Sci Fi weekend on April 19, 2026 in Scarborough, England. The North Yorkshire seaside town hosts the event in its twelfth year at The Spa Complex Scarborough. The convention showcases many areas of Sci-Fi fandom to entertain visitors and enthusiasts, including guest star appearances, panel discussions, gaming, cosplay, props, comic books and merchandise stalls with many of those attending wearing costumes and outfits of their favourite Sci-Fi characters. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Two parrots sit on the shoulders of a man attending the Scarborough Sci-Fi weekend on April 19, 2026 in Scarborough, England. The North Yorkshire seaside town hosts the event in its twelfth year at The Spa Complex Scarborough. The convention showcases many areas of Sci-Fi fandom to entertain visitors and enthusiasts, including guest star appearances, panel discussions, gaming, cosplay, props, comic books and merchandise stalls with many of those attending wearing costumes and outfits of their favourite Sci-Fi characters. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Ships sail along the Singapore Strait, as seen from a plane, on April 19, 2026 in Singapore. Singapore is strengthening its long-term energy resilience as the Iran conflict disrupts global supply routes, exposing vulnerabilities in import-dependent economies. The government has also formed a ministerial committee to address supply shocks and rising fuel and food prices. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images) South African songstress Lira perfoms her one-woman show “Still Here” at The Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg, 18 April 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A group of traditional London Pearly Kings and Queens pose for photographs ahead of the St George’s Day celebrations in Trafalgar Square on April 19, 2026 in London, England. The feast day of Saint George, patron saint of England, is marked annually on April 23, and traditionally celebrates English culture and heritage. In recent years, the holiday and flag of St. George has become increasingly politicised as right-wing nationalist groups adopt the symbolism to their causes. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) India’s Women Cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur (left) and coach Amol Mazumdar (right) return in kind gesture and hand-over an autographed cap and skipper to Consul General Niteen Shubash Yeola during a high tea in honour of the cricket team, over the weekend. The Indian women’s team is currently in South Africa for a five-match T20 International series against the Proteas womens team. The series serves as a final dress rehearsal for both nations ahead of the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales in June. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal People visit the cherry blossoms at Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York City on April 18, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 17 April 2026 Read more 24 hours in pictures, 14 April 2026