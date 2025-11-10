Soweto Fashion Week founder satisfied with this past weekend’s edition of the fashion show

Stephen Manzini said the recent edition of the Soweto Fashion Week reflected the platform's growth and maturity.

Founder of the Soweto Fashion Week Stephen Manzini says he is satisfied with this past weekend’s edition of the fashion show.

“I was genuinely satisfied with how everything came together from the designer showcases to the audience turnout and overall production quality,” Manzini told The Citizen.

The Soweto Fashion Week took place from 5 to 8 November 2025 at the Soweto Theatre, showcasing the best of South Africa’s emerging and established design talent.

Soweto Fashion Week’s growth

Describing the latest edition as a proud moment for him and the team that puts together Soweto Fashion Week, Manzini said each edition teaches them something new and this edition reflected the platform’s growth and maturity.

“The passion, professionalism and creativity on display reminded me why we started this journey to give South African talent the stage it deserves,” said Manzini.

In a display of its growth, the fashion show had more sponsors than in previous editions.

“It shows that the industry is recognising the cultural and commercial value of Soweto Fashion Week,” Manzini said.

“For us, it’s never just about the event it’s about building a sustainable ecosystem where designers, models and creatives can grow. In the next few years, I’d like to see the platform continue to expand beyond the continent, representing South Africa on the global stage while continuing to invest in local talent and community development,” he said.

“Our vision has always been to turn Soweto into a global fashion destination and I believe we’re well on our way.”

A platform for designers

More than 30 designers showcased at the weekend. Manzini said the cocktail of designers included both emerging and established brands.

“From high institutions of fashion to established designers It was inspiring to see the diversity of ideas and techniques proof that South African fashion continues to evolve and find its own powerful voice on the continent,” he shared.

Seasoned garment maker David Tlale was one of the more established designers who showcased, while singer-songwriter Wanda Baloyi also appeared.

“My goal with this collection was to create pieces that celebrate femininity, elegance and wearability. Every look tells a story and I wanted women to see themselves in these designs — confident, beautiful and effortlessly glamorous,” said Baloyi on Instagram about her collection.

Tlale said his collection was a celebration of where he comes from.

“It’s a story of resilience, of beauty found in everyday life and of redefining luxury for a new generation. I wanted to create a line that speaks to the people — something that carries the DNA of the David Tlale brand, but is made for the streets, for the culture, for everyone,” Tlale said.

Manzini said every designer brought something remarkable to the runway, so much so that it’s hard to single out one designer.

Manzini mentions the likes of FDB Human Store, Macgale, Originally Kasified, Simply Mooi from Cape Town, Enhle Babes Couture and Dope Store.

“Their collections were not only visually striking but also carried a strong narrative and technical excellence. They each represented the standard of creativity and authenticity that Soweto Fashion Week continues to promote,” said Manzini.

The fashion show celebrated African creativity and cultural pride.

“We wanted this edition to capture the idea that South African fashion is overflowing with ideas and potential. It’s about shifting the narrative from limitation to limitless showcasing that Soweto and South Africa are thriving hubs of innovation and style,” said Manzini.

