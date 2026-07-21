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Victoria Beckham’s heartfelt wedding gift to fellow Spice Girl Mel C steals the show

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

21 July 2026

04:19 pm

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Spice Girls friendship shines through an unforgettable bridal fashion moment beautifully.

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A Spice Girls friendship that has lasted for decades became the ultimate fashion fairytale. Victoria Beckham designed not one, but two wedding looks for her longtime friend Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm.

The singer, famously known as Sporty Spice, recently married Australian model Chris Dingwall.

Their celebrations spanned two countries and showcased a touching blend of friendship, fashion and romance.

Picture Facebook/Andrew Timms
Picture: Facebook/Andrew Timms

The couple first held a legal ceremony in Sydney, Australia. Then they hosted a larger wedding celebration on 18 July at a picturesque lakeside property in Cumbria, England.

For the Sydney ceremony, Mel C had originally ordered a slip dress from Beckham’s fashion label. However, when the garment did not fit in time for her departure, Beckham stepped in with a stylish solution.

She lent the bride the exact ivory dress from her own wardrobe, transforming it into a meaningful “something borrowed” moment.

Picture Facebook/Andrew Timms
Picture: Facebook/Andrew Timms

The main fashion moment arrived in Cumbria, where Beckham created a bespoke wedding gown inspired by the original slip dress.

Crafted from ivory satin, the elegant design featured delicate floral lace details, slender straps and a low back. The soft train added a touch of drama to the minimalist silhouette.

As a result, the gown perfectly reflected Mel C’s understated style while elevating it into bridal perfection.

Picture Facebook/Andrew Timms
Picture: Facebook/Andrew Timms

The collaboration felt especially fitting given the Spice Girls’ shared history.

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Mel C rose to global fame in the 1990s as one-fifth of the Spice Girls. She became known worldwide as Sporty Spice.

Beckham, formerly Posh Spice, successfully transitioned from pop superstardom into one of fashion’s most respected luxury designers. She built an internationally recognised label after the group’s chart-dominating years.

Picture Facebook/Andrew Timms

Although Beckham was unable to attend the English celebration because of World Cup commitments in the United States, her presence was felt throughout the wedding. This was thanks to the dresses she created.

Fellow Spice Girls Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell Horner reunited to celebrate the occasion. This gave fans a nostalgic glimpse of one of pop culture’s most beloved friendships.

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