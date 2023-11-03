Armed robbers attack Ga-Rankuwa fire station

Police have called on anyone with information to come forward.

Tshwane MMC for Community Safety Ald Grandi Theunissen has condemned the armed robbery that took place at the City’s Ga-Rankuwa Fire Station in Tshwane in the early hours of the morning.

According to Theunissen, armed criminals forced their way onto the premises by damaging a palisade fence and stole mobile phones and a router.

ALSO READ: Electronics factory burns down in Ga-Rankuwa

“These stolen items are not only personal material possessions; they are also tools that help our firefighters to coordinate and respond efficiently to emergencies. This reprehensible act therefore not only threatens the security of our firefighters but also compromises the essential emergency response services that they provide to our community,” said Theunissen.

“This act of aggression against our first responders is deeply disheartening, and on behalf of the coalition government in Tshwane, I unequivocally denounce these actions.”

Theunissen called on the community of Ga-Rankuwa and the surrounding areas to stand together in support of the fire station and the firefighters.

“We urge anyone with information about this incident to come forward and assist law enforcement authorities in bringing the culprits to justice,” he said.

ALSO READ: Two teachers allegedly murdered at primary school in Ga-Rankuwa

“We are still awaiting a full report on the matter from the security on site, and the necessary support is being arranged for those who were involved in the incident. Nonetheless, I will engage with the chief of emergency services and the office of the city manager to re-evaluate the security measures that are currently in place at Ga-Rankuwa fire station in order to improve them, where possible.

“I do, however, call on the South African Police Service to investigate this matter without delay in order to bring the culprits to justice and to ensure that our firefighters in Ga-Rankuwa can continue to serve their community without fear.”

In a separate incident earlier this year, heavily armed men opened fire at police, who responded to a robbery at the Post Office in Ngqeleni.

According to Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, police responded to a complaint of robbery in progress at Ngqeleni Post Office.

ALSO READ: Ga-Rankuwa protest called off after meeting with Tshwane officials

“On arrival, police were met with a hail of bullets. Approximately seven suspects managed to steal an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene in a white Isuzu bakkie,” said Nkohli.

“A Sergeant sustained a gunshot wound in the lower body and was rushed to hospital. A case of attempted murder was also added as the second charge.”

A getaway bakkie was found abandoned in Mabheshe Location.