Fundudzi by Craig Jacobs shows the importance of thrifting with repurposed items at SA Fashion Week

Craig Jacobs and Fundudzi surprised everyone at SA Fashion Week with a bold, sustainable show that changed expectations.

Fashion often highlights what’s new, but South African designer Craig Jacobs proved innovation can revisit the past.

Through his label, Fundudzi, Jacobs turned sustainability into luxury, challenging traditional fashion ideas with a memorable show.

His latest presentation at South African Fashion Week, There’s Nothing New Under the Sun, went beyond a runway show. It was a bold statement on conscious fashion, creative reinvention and the future of African design.

Designer Craig Jacobs. Picture: Supplied

Jacobs, long celebrated for his artistic craftsmanship and deeply rooted storytelling, transformed discarded materials into runway masterpieces.

Each garment has been layered with history, purpose, and remarkable attention to detail, breathing new life into fabrics and garments many would have overlooked.

“All my accessories are pre-loved from Woodrock Thrift. I don’t think anyone has ever done before what I’m doing with the show. From the designs to the fabric, everything is new. I’m using archival fabric, offcuts, previous season garments repurposed, along with deadstock generously donated from other designers. Hence, the show is called There’s Nothing New Under the Sun. #micdrop,” said Jacobs.

The collection was a powerful fusion of elevated design and environmental awareness. It proved that sustainability need not sacrifice glamour.

Rich textures, expertly tailored silhouettes, and bold visual storytelling took centre stage. Additionally, every piece carried a deeper message about waste, overconsumption, and fashion’s responsibility.

Fundudzi has consistently positioned itself as a brand that honours African heritage while pushing boundaries. However, this show marked a particularly groundbreaking moment.

Jacobs’ use of repurposed materials not only showcased his extraordinary creative vision. It also highlighted the potential for luxury fashion to exist within circular design principles.

Guests were left captivated by the show’s originality and emotional resonance. It was not simply about clothes but about shifting perspectives and inspiring industry-wide reflection.

At a time when sustainability conversations dominate global fashion, Craig Jacobs reminded audiences that meaningful change requires courage, authenticity, and imagination.

With There’s Nothing New Under the Sun, Fundudzi did not just present a collection. It delivered a cultural reset, solidifying Jacobs as one of South Africa’s most fearless and visionary designers.