Jesse Clegg and Msaki to drop first single from joint project featuring Sjava

The single will be released this Friday.

South African musicians Jesse Clegg and Msaki are gearing up to release their collaborative EP, Entropy.

The pair announced the project over the past weekend on social media.

“Msaki and I are dropping a collaborative EP called Entropy. We are so excited to let this story unfold and share where some of these songs have come from,” Clegg tweeted.

Ahead of the EP release, the duo will drop their lead single, Wayside Lover, this Friday.

The track features award-winning singer and songwriter Sjava.

“Our first single drops this Friday, entitled ‘Wayside Lover’, and we are so excited to announce that the one and only Sjava joins us on this song.

“Both of us have deep admiration for Sjava’s music and the profoundly unique space he holds in South African culture, so to have his contribution to this song is a true honour and thrill for us. We are so excited to share this special single this Friday!”

More music offerings

Meanwhile, Sjava also released his new EP earlier this month.

The singer, whose real name is Jabulani Hadebe, unveiled Inkanyezi 2.0 Live, the follow-up to last year’s Inkanyezi EP.

“The first Inkanyezi was a glimpse of what performing live means to me. This time, I wanted to bring even more: more emotion and more of that powerful connection we feel when we experience the music together, live and in the moment,” he said.

Inkanyezi 2.0 Live features five new tracks and collaborations with acclaimed producer and instrumentalist Zadok, as well as the legendary Maskandi artist Shwi.

