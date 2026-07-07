Makazole Mapimpi steals spotlight with daring David Tlale country-inspired fashion look

Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi proved style and sport make the perfect combination

Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi once again cemented his reputation as one of South Africa’s most stylish sportsmen when he arrived at the 2026 Durban July in a striking creation by acclaimed designer David Tlale.

While many men opted for traditional tailoring, Mapimpi embraced this year’s Country Allure theme with a fashion-forward interpretation. His look balanced sophistication with a relaxed edge.

His outfit showcased that men’s fashion at the races can go far beyond the expected suit and tie.

Speaking about the inspiration behind his look, Mapimpi revealed that he wanted to challenge expectations.

“I wanted a more relaxed look and push the boundaries of fashion slightly.”

He believes this year’s theme encouraged guests to think differently about race day dressing.

“What I like about the theme is it’s forcing people out of their comfort zone and taking them out of just wearing a suit.”

Picture: Supplied/Hollywood Bets

For the Springbok star, the Durban July is more than a sporting social event. It has become a platform where men are encouraged to express themselves creatively through clothing.

“Today, the gents got to dress up and try something different with their accessories.”

From statement details to carefully selected finishing touches, Mapimpi’s outfit reflected the growing confidence among South African men. They are starting to embrace fashion without fear of standing out.

Away from the rugby field, Mapimpi has quietly built a reputation as one of the country’s biggest male fashion influencers.

His Instagram and TikTok pages regularly feature polished outfits, luxury labels and bold styling choices, which have earned admiration from fans.

His influence stretches beyond rugby supporters. Many followers recreate his looks and become more adventurous with their own wardrobes after seeing his posts.

Despite being recognised as a style icon, Mapimpi insists rugby will always remain his priority.

“I love fashion, but I equally take my rugby career as seriously, so I try not to let it override what I do as a sportsman because that takes precedence.”

That balance between elite athlete and fashion enthusiast is exactly what has made him one of South Africa’s most admired personalities.