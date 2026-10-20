Kylie Jenner makes Victoria’s Secret history in $50 million Fantasy Bra

Kylie Jenner modelled a Jacob & Co. Fantasy Bra valued at $50 million at the 2026 Victoria's Secret show. Here's its history, and the jeweller behind it.

Kylie Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret runway debut at the show in Los Angeles on Sunday night, wearing a Jacob & Co. Fantasy Bra that Forbes values at $50 million. The price tag makes it the most valuable the brand has ever commissioned. It is also the first Fantasy Bra on the runway since 2018.

According to Jacob & Co., the piece took more than 1 000 hours and 15 artisans to build. It is made of 3 218 individually cast parts and 4 410 natural diamonds, with no fabric beneath. Forbes reports it contains 1 373 carats of diamonds in total, set on an 18kt white gold armature.

At the centre hangs a 75.54-carat Natural Fancy Vivid Yellow diamond, surrounded by white diamonds in six shapes, including the house’s signature Angel-Cut. Forbes adds that the cups were made to Jenner’s measurements and the fringe was built to move as she walked.

Where the Fantasy Bra came from

4,410 diamonds, no fabric: inside the $50 million Fantasy Bra from “Jacob the Jeweler.” Picture: Instagram, @victoriassecret

The first Fantasy Bra was worn by Claudia Schiffer in a magazine advertisement in 1996, and was worth $1 million. The idea was simple and shameless, in that it paired a lingerie show with a piece of genuine high jewellery.

Victoria’s Secret typically offered jewellers a choice of themes, then handed over the design, and houses including Damiani, Harry Winston, and Hearts on Fire all took a turn. Mouawad became the best-known partner. The Lebanese house made the bra for almost every year from 2001.

Who wore what:

1996: Claudia Schiffer, the first Fantasy Bra (about $1 million).

1999: Heidi Klum wore the Millennium Bra.

2000: Gisele Bündchen wore the Red Hot Fantasy Bra, valued at $15 million.

2001: Heidi Klum wore the Heavenly Star Bra, valued at $12.5 million.

2003: Heidi Klum wore the Very Sexy Fantasy Bra, valued at $11 million.

2004: Tyra Banks wore the Heavenly 70 Fantasy Bra, her second time in a Fantasy Bra.

2005: Gisele Bündchen wore the Sexy Splendor Fantasy Bra.

2007: Selita Ebanks wore the Holiday Fantasy Bra ($4.5 million).

2008: Adriana Lima wore the Black Diamond Fantasy Miracle Bra.

2009: Marisa Miller wore the Harlequin Fantasy Bra ($3 million).

2010: Adriana Lima wore the Bombshell Fantasy Bra ($2 million).

2011: Miranda Kerr wore the Fantasy Treasure Bra.

2012: Alessandra Ambrosio wore the Floral Fantasy Bra ($2.5 million), designed by London Jewelers.

2013: Candice Swanepoel wore the $10 million Royal Fantasy Bra, a Mouawad piece with 5 400 gems.

2014: Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio each wore a Dream Angels Fantasy Bra, the first time two were worn in one show.

2015: Lily Aldridge wore the Fireworks Fantasy Bra ($2 million, Mouawad).

2016: Jasmine Tookes wore the Bright Night Fantasy Bra, designed by Eddie Borgo.

2018: Elsa Hosk wore a $1 million Dream Angels bra by Atelier Swarovski, which took 930 hours.

2026: Kylie Jenner, Jacob & Co., $50 million.

Kar-Jenner cameo

This is the first time Victoria’s Secret has given the bra to a star rather than a model. Chief creative officer Adam Selman told US Vogue she is a “cultural powerhouse” with a huge following. Jenner has about 380 million social media followers and posted a picture of herself in the bra on Instagram Stories during the show, captioned “best day ever”.

The jeweller behind it: Jacob & Co.

Jacob Arabo, better known as “Jacob the Jeweler”, was born in Tashkent, then part of the Soviet Union, and emigrated to New York with his family at 14. He founded his business in 1986, at 21, under the Jacob & Co. name.

The nickname has a hip-hop origin story. The Notorious B.I.G. is credited with coining it and introducing him to his entertainment circle. That circle became a client list. It includes Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jay-Z, Drake, 50 Cent, Madonna, Rihanna, Pharrell, Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Michael Jordan and Canelo Álvarez.

The brand has since moved well beyond bling. It launched the Five Time Zone watch in 2002, opened a flagship at 57th Street and Park Avenue in 2004, and set up a Geneva watchmaking arm in 2007. It later produced the Epic SF24 and the Astronomia Tourbillon, both in 2013.