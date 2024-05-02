Reigning Miss SA Natasha Joubert’s advice for beauty queens as entries for Miss SA 2024 open

Entries for Miss South Africa 2024 opened at 8am on Thursday morning and will close on Wednesday, 8 May 2024 at 6pm.

If you have your sights set on being Mzansi’s new Miss South Africa, you’ll need all the advice you can get to come out tops. The Miss South Africa Organisation announced on Thursday morning that the search for Miss SA 2024 has started.

Entries for one of the most coveted beauty pageants in the country opened on Thursday morning at 08:00 and will close on Wednesday, 8 May 2024 at 18:00.

ALSO READ: Steal Julius Malema’s look: The power of the grey suit

How to enter Miss South Africa 2024

The entry process has once again been made as easy as possible for hopeful beauty queens. Applicants have to enter via the online entry form along with their entry video on social media.

You can enter on the Miss SA app (under the ENTER NOW page) or visit www.misssa.co.za, answer a number of questions, upload entry pictures (one head and shoulders and one full body image) and link this to your entry video.

Your entry video should be posted on social media by using #MissSA2024 and tagging Miss South Africa and Crown Chasers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

Rules and requirements to enter

The Miss South Africa Organisation says there has only been one change to this year’s rules and requirements.

“Finalists from the preceding year may not enter the following year. This means that a finalist from 2023 may only enter the competition again in 2025.”

They also confirmed that married women and those with children will be allowed to enter. You also have to be at least 20 years old and must be under 30 years of age as of 13cAugust 2024. An applicant can turn 30 within their year of reign (starting August 2024).

There are also no height or weight specifications or requirements to enter the competition.

Natasha Joubert’s advice to women entering the Miss SA competition this year

“As someone who entered the pageant twice, the most important factor is to know yourself well, both emotionally and mentally,” says Natasha.

Natasha says it’s important for an entrant to know their strong suits and what their weaknesses are, and to also examine how they respond to pressure, negativity or confrontation.

“It is something they must be aware of and work at it – they can’t just focus on their wardrobe or advocacy. Self-awareness is critical,” says Natasha.

Her last piece of advice is to know yourself very well and deeply. “When a judge asks a personal question, are you in a place to explain your qualities, values and morals? It’s up to you to showcase yourself.”

NOW READ: WATCH: MaMkhize’s explosive interview on ‘Carte Blanche’ sets tongues wagging