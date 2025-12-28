Fashion And Beauty

‘An invitation to pause and reconnect’: Neimil launches limited-edition Pole Pole collection

Lineo Lesemane

28 December 2025

The collection was inspired by traditional Pedi and Ndebele culture.

Fashion designer Keneilwe Mothoa

Neimil’s co-founded and creative director Keneilwe Mothoa. Picture: Instagram/@keneilwe_mothoa

Johannesburg-based lifestyle brand Neimil has launched a limited-edition capsule collection, Pole Pole, in collaboration with Stella Artois.

The Pole Pole collection focuses on slow fashion, craftsmanship, and African cultural influences. Pole Pole means “slowly, slowly” in Swahili.

Neimil’s co-founder and creative director, Keneilwe Mothoa, said the collection is inspired by traditional Pedi and Ndebele culture.

“The voluminous structure of the garments and silhouettes plays a hugely important part in how we create,” she said.

Pole Pole’s cultural inspiration and design

The collection was also inspired by Mothoa’s visit to Zanzibar. It incorporates fluid silhouettes, tactile textures, and a soft palette of clay, sand, burnt sienna, ocean blues, and whites.

Each garment is handcrafted in Johannesburg and reflects Swahili, North African, and Southern African influences.

“Pole Pole is more than a collection – it’s an invitation to pause, to savour, to reconnect with a rhythm of life that often gets lost in the rush,” Mothoa added.

Stella Artois South Africa’s Head of Brand, Melania Nicholson, said the collaboration aligns with the company’s focus on quality and connection.

“The Pole Pole Collection is a reminder that life’s finer details reveal themselves when we slow down,” she said.

Neimil’s work is part of a growing ‘slow fashion’ movement, creating thoughtful, long-lasting, and culturally meaningful clothing as an alternative to the fast, disposable fashion industry.

