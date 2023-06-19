Viewers react wildly to nude scenes on the first episode of Shaka iLembe

While some viewers of Shaka iLembe chose to be crass and focus on some of the nudity on the show, others were impressed by the great acting and the richness of the language on display.
Shaka iLembe, the story of the Zulu King, Shaka Zulu aired its first episode on Sunday night, 18 June on Mzansi Magic. The series will run for 12 episodes and a follow-up season is expected.
But from the first sight of the anticipated TV show, three things seem to have stood out for viewers, namely the production, the acting and the nudity on the show.
Shaka iLembe production
Shaka iLembe is produced by Bomb Productions, who is renowned for its storytelling. The company has built trust with South African audiences through its great work such as Yizo Yizo, Zone 14 and Isibaya.
Bomb Production’s care in telling stories is a mainstay in its work. One of the biggest criticisms of the 1986 television series, Shaka Zulu was that the characters spoke in English and Shaka iLemebe is told authentically in isiZulu.
One of the things that stood out from the first episode was the level of production and type of shots director Angus Gibson and his team opted for. Even for watchers, the cinematography was outstanding. With some even suggesting that this production reaches levels only seen in Hollywood.
The acting
At the premier of the show, Gibson lauded the actors who are part of the series for their commitment and it’s evident why from just watching the first instalment.
There were a couple of standout characters, one being Wiseman Mncube, who portrays King Zwide kaLanga. He was the star of the first episode.
Actress Dawn Thandeka King, who plays the character of Princess Mkabayi kaJama also stood out in the episode. She narrates the story from one of the first shots the viewers get to see.
Twitter’s crudeness
As expected, the hordes of viewers who are also on Twitter were childishly obsessed with seeing the women actors’ breasts on show. Some of the tweets will leave you embarrassed by how crude they were in their analysis of the first episode. Nomzamo Mbatha‘s topless shots have been making the rounds on social media.
Former Scandal! actor Sivenathi Mabuya was taken aback by the reaction on social media, asking if people will even show appreciation of the story that’s being told.
