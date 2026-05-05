The Cap Classique, Champagne & Bubbles Festival returns to Joburg’s Inanda Polo Club

The Johannesburg Cap Classique, Champagne & Bubbles Festival is back at the Inanda Polo Club this May, with an Italian Riviera dress code, over 20 bubbly stations, and a limited VIP lounge experience.

One of Joburg’s favourite winter weekends is nearly here, and excitement for the 2026 edition of the Johannesburg Cap Classique, Champagne & Bubbles Festival is palpable.

The festival returns to the verdant surrounds of the Inanda Polo Club in Sandton. It promises two days of bubbles, style, live music and the kind of unabashed indulgence that has made it a fixture on the Gauteng social calendar.

Though excitement was high ahead of the 2025 event, a few hiccups on the ground disappointed returning attendees. They took to social media with complaints about cut-off times, the ticketing system for the tastings and parking. The Citizen spoke to event organisers, DNA Events, about these issues and how they will be addressed at the upcoming event.

What to expect on the day

The Johannesburg Cap Classique, Champagne & Bubbles Festival is back at the Inanda Polo Club in Sandton on 30 and 31 May 2026, with an Italian Riviera dress code, over 20 bubbly stations and a limited VIP Bubbly Lounge experience. Picture: Supplied, DNA Events, Generated using AI

The festivities kick off at 11am, with a dedicated tasting window running until 2:30pm. Festivalgoers have complained about the short tasting window, which is often impacted by long queues due to the crowd sizes. However, those who arrive early report no issues with stopping by all the stalls on their list by 2pm.

During this time, guests can work their way through an extraordinary line-up of South Africa’s finest Cap Classique producers alongside a curated selection of international bubbles, with over 20 bubbly stations to explore.

Confirmed producers include Amari Wines, Anthonij Rupert Wyne (L’Ormarins), Black Elephant Vintners, Graham Beck, Haute Cabrière (home of Pierre Jourdan), J.C. Le Roux, Quoin Rock, Simonsberg, Steenberg, Villiera Wines and WCellar, with additional Champagne, Prosecco, and sparkling wine houses still to be announced.

It is worth noting that Champagne enthusiasts should look beyond the designated Champagne stands for offerings such as WCellar’s curated selection which also features international bubbles.

Once the tasting window ends, the atmosphere shifts gear entirely. Live music, food stalls and a festive energy take over as the afternoon stretches into early evening.

An Italian Riviera dress code

While last year’s theme focused on florals, this year’s theme invites guests to channel the effortless glamour of the Italian coast.

While last year’s theme focused on florals, this year’s Johannesburg Cap Classique, Champagne & Bubbles Festival theme invites guests to channel the effortless glamour of the Italian coast. Picture: Supplied, DNA Events, Generated using AI

For women, the organisers suggest flowing linens, bold prints, oversized sunglasses, and statement hats. For men, the look calls for crisp shirts, tailored shorts or light suits, loafers and what the Italians call sprezzatura, that studied air of nonchalance.

The best-dressed guests stand to walk away with prizes including Field Bar Drinks Boxes, bottles of bubbly, and more.

Tickets and what they include

General Admission tickets include a branded crystal glass and 10 tasting coupons, a solid starting point for working through the line-up. Although you get 10 tasting coupons with your standard ticket, note that these do not guarantee that you get to taste 10 bubbly beverages. Wine houses may charge anything between one and three tickets per tasting, so plan your tasting wisely.

“The ticketing system has remained consistent since the festival’s inception. Wineries have always had discretion to set their own coupon values based on their offerings. That said, three years ago we introduced a standardised coupon system to improve transparency and safeguard value for attendees,” explained Darielle Robertson on behalf of DNA Events.

“This structure is now firmly in place and is communicated clearly in advance so guests can plan their experience with confidence.”

The event also offers a Bubbly Lounge VIP experience (limited to just 300 guests per day), which comes with a private entrance, exclusive seating, a dedicated host, enhanced security, private bathrooms, a welcome glass of bubbly and 20 tasting coupons. Not only does this ticketing option allow guests to linger in style, it also offers more opportunities to sample additional beverages.

Getting there: A note on parking

The Inanda Polo Club’s scenic setting in Sandton comes with limited on-site parking. Organisers actively encourage guests to make use of e-hailing services such as Uber and Take Me Home, both for convenience and safety.



Those who do drive should plan ahead and factor in a walk from nearby parking areas.

Tickets are available via Webtickets from R450.