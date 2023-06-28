Nine family friendly restaurants to visit during the school holidays

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

With school holidays in full swing, parents often seek ways to keep their children entertained.

While the default option may involve relying on screens and electronic devices to keep kids busy, recent global research has highlighted potential concerns regarding the effects of excessive screen time on children’s development.

School holidays present an ideal opportunity for parents to encourage activities that foster their children’s growth and divert their attention away from screens.

Dineplan, a platform for booking restaurant tables, has created a list of nine family friendly restaurants that offer both tasty food and activities to keep kids entertained and engaged.

These restaurants are great options for families looking for places where children can have fun while enjoying a delicious meal.

Nine family friendly restaurants you have to try

JoyJozi restaurant

JoyJozi restaurant activities for kids. Picture: JoyJozi.co.za

JoyJozi is not just an ordinary restaurant. It’s a unique place that’s like a playground for families. It’s a special venue where people of all ages, from babies to seniors, can have fun and enjoy different experiences together and is located at 51 Eastwood Road in Dunkeld, Johannesburg.

It operates during specific hours: from Wednesday to Friday and on public holidays, it is open from 11am to 9pm, with the last orders accepted at 8.15pm.

On weekends, it opens at 9am and closes at 9pm, with the last orders accepted at 8.15pm.

JoyJozi charges an entrance fee for children to ensure a safe and protected environment where they can freely play and enjoy top-notch play equipment.

The restaurant has carefully designed custom-made play areas both outdoors in the garden and indoors on the first floor, featuring an exciting range of attractions such as slides, play gyms, action courts, an amphitheatre, a vintage arcade room, a toddler play area, a reading room, a climbing wall, and many other exciting features.

Additionally, the cover charge at the restaurant helps them consistently maintain and enhance their equipment for an exceptional experience.

Bookings for the restaurant can be made on reservations@joyjozi.co.za.

Clay Café Lone Hill

Clay Café Lone Hill activities. Picture: Claycafelonehill.co.za

A trip to Clay Café Lone Hill is a special experience where you can have fun and be creative at the same time. It’s a place that will make your visit memorable and enjoyable for everyone involved.

You can find Clay Café Lone Hill at 10 MacMillan Road in Glenferness, Midrand. The café is open from Tuesday to Sunday, operating hours being from 9am to 5pm. However, please note that it is closed on Mondays.

At Clay Café Lone Hill, visitors have the opportunity to select from a wide range of unfired pottery pieces and a variety of vibrant paints.

This allows them to create their own personalised and one-of-a-kind crockery. It’s a leisurely experience where they can spend a relaxed day painting in a beautiful setting.

The friendly staff is available to offer assistance with any painting techniques you may want to explore.

Bookings for visitations at the restaurant can be made on info@claycafelonehill.co.za.

The Manor Restaurant at Nederburg

Fun activities for kids at Nederburg. Picture: Aspirelifestyle.co.za

The Manor Restaurant at Nederburg aims to create a welcoming atmosphere where guests feel at home.

Recognising the importance of providing engaging activities for children, they go beyond milk and cookie pairings.

They offer cupcake decoration workshops, organise picnic boxes filled with delightful snacks that parents can be pleased to see their children enjoy, and for birthday parties with six or more guests, they provide party surprise boxes along with a cupcake decoration workshop.

Breakfast at The Manor begins at 8.30am and ends at 11.30am, allowing guests to start their day with a delightful meal.

The Manor serves lunch from 12.30pm to 4pm, offering a range of delicious options during the afternoon.

The menu at The Manor offers a selection of dishes starting at R65 for children. Additionally, there are special options such as milk and cookie pairings and cupcake decorating, each priced at R95.

To discover more about The Manor’s wine tasting and wine pairing options, including their new “The Brew” coffee-and-wine tasting, as well as to learn about their winter menu and make a reservation, you can visit www.nederburg.com/the-manor-restaurant.

Cape Point Vineyards restaurant

Cape Point Vineyards fun activities for kids. Picture: Instagram@Capepointvineyards

Cape Point Vineyards is a special farm located in Noordhoek, Cape Town, where vineyards peacefully coexist between mountains and the ocean.

Just like the vineyards, the people in this area also prefer a relaxed and unhurried pace of life. Excitingly, they have recently added a new jungle gym with a separate area for toddlers, ensuring that everyone, both young and old, can have a fantastic time at Cape Point Vineyards.

It is located in Cape Point Vineyards Silvermine Road, Cape Town and every Thursday evening, the Cape Point Vineyards Noordhoek Community Market comes alive on the estate, creating a wonderful gathering for the local community.

From 4.30pm to 8.30pm, visitors can enjoy this vibrant market located near the vineyard’s picturesque dam, set in a breathtaking environment and the entrance is free.

For more information, call 021 789 0900.

Aegir Project Brewery

Fun activities for kids and parents at Aegir Project Brewery. Picture: Instagram@Aegirprojectbrewery

The goal of the Aegir brewery is to create a sense of family, whether you are enjoying the view of Noordhoek Beach from the sundowner deck with a refreshing pint, indulging in one of our hand-stretched Neapolitan-style sourdough pizzas, or trying our exceptional coffee while the kids have a blast in the playground.

The brewery strives to provide an atmosphere where you feel welcomed and part of their close-knit community.

The brewery is located at 65 Beach Road in Noordhoek, Cape Town, and operates from 9am to 11pm every day, allowing ample time for visitors to enjoy its offerings throughout the day.

If you would like to make a reservation at the venue, you can simply send an email to manager@aegirprojectbrewery.com.

Spier Hotel Restaurant

Spier Hotel Restaurant for family activities. Picture: Spier.co.za

When you go to Spier Hotel Restaurant, get ready for a delightful experience for your taste buds. Each of their outlets and restaurants has its own unique style and atmosphere, but they all share a common passion for flavours that are both down-to-earth and incredibly delicious, using only the finest ingredients.

The restaurant is situated at R310, Lynedoch Road, Stellenbosch, and welcomes guests from 7am to 9pm, providing ample time to enjoy a satisfying meal.

While visiting, you can explore their beautiful pastures and vineyards by foot, bike, or segway, and encounter a wide range of art, from intriguing sculptures to modern canvases.

Kids will be thrilled by their engaging garden designed just for them, or you can take them to meet fascinating raptors at the Eagle Encounters Rehabilitation Centre.

For more information on bookings, call 021 809 1100.

Flavours at La Vue Lodge

Fun activities for kids and family at Flavours La Vue/JoziKids. Picture: JoziKids.co.za

Flavours at La Vue also known as Jozikids is a distinctive platform created to assist visitors in discovering the finest options for their children and exchanging valuable experiences.

It is located at Plot 161 Nooitgedacht, Muldersdrift, 1111, and it operates from 8am to 8pm.

For more information on visitations, you can contact them on their WhatsApp number 072 524 9707.

Gioia Trattoria restaurant

Fun activities for kids and family at Gioia Trattoria. Picture: GioiaTrattoria.co.za

Gioia Trattoria provides a serene and tranquil space suitable for any occasion.

Gioia’s menu predominantly features Italian cuisine, offering a range of traditional Italian dishes like pizzas and pastas, as well as delectable prego rolls, burgers and grilled steaks.

They also have a delightful selection of kids’ meals to satisfy even the pickiest eaters. The restaurant prides itself as a family-friendly establishment, catering to all ages and preferences with reasonably priced meals made from high-quality ingredients.

The restaurant is located at the corner of Westwold Way and Lower Park Drive in Parkwood, Johannesburg.

Their operating hours are Monday to Friday from 10am to 9.30pm, and on weekends, they open from 8am to 9.30pm.

If you need further information, you can call them on 010 900 0263.

Hazendal Wine Estate

Fun activites for kids and family at Hazendal Wine Estate. Picture. Hazendalwineestate.co.za

Hazendal Wine Estate is an exceptional destination that spans the scenic Bottelary Hills in the Stellenbosch winelands, conveniently located only 30 minutes away from Cape Town.

It offers a remarkable experience for the whole family, combining culture, delectable cuisine, golf, and entertainment, all in one world-class setting.

It is located in Bottelary Road. The new entrance is from Ronelle Street via, Kruis St, Stellenbosch, 7599 and operates from 8am to 5pm. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

For bookings or more information, call 021 903 5034.

