Saturday tasty treat: Classic winter fruitcake

Embrace the winter season with a comforting delicacy, the delicious winter fruitcake recipe. As the air turns chilly, treat yourself, friends and family to the sweet harmony of dried fruits, fragrant spices and a moist fruit cake.

Every bite of this timeless classic will warm your heart and body. Create fun, enjoyable and lasting memories by spreading love with this irresistible winter fruitcake recipe.

How to make a winter fruitcake

Ingredients

1 egg white

50g caster sugar

Small bunch black grapes

Holly or bay leaves

20cm/8 inch round fruitcake

1-2 clementines

1-2 just ripe figs

A few kumquat

A few physalis (Cape gooseberries)

Approx 65cm red or gold ribbon

For the frosting

2 egg whites

175g icing sugar

Method

Lightly beat the egg white in a shallow bowl and spread out the caster sugar on a baking sheet or tray.

Dip the grapes and the holly or bay leaves into the egg white, or use a paintbrush. Shake off the excess, then coat in the sugar. Set aside to dry for at least 10 mins, ideally about 30 mins. When you are ready to decorate, make the frosting. Put a large bowl over a pan of simmering water, making sure the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water.

Put the egg whites and icing sugar into the bowl and whisk for 5-7 mins until you have a thick, very glossy frosting. Use a spatula to clean around the edges of the bowl every so often as you whisk.

Scoop the frosting onto the top of the cake and spread it around with a flat-edged knife, swirling as you go to create a snowy effect. Halve the clementines, figs and kumquats, then arrange on top of the frosted cake with the physalis, frosted grapes and leaves.

Fix a ribbon around the base and leave the cake somewhere cool – but not the fridge – until your guests arrive.

*This recipe was sourced from bbcgoodfood.com.

