The perfect finger foods to enjoy while watching the Durban July horse races

Invite your loved ones over throughout the weekend to watch the Durban July horse races, while bonding over these delicious, quick, and easy to prepare finger foods.

We have included an avocado ranch dipping sauce to compliment your finger foods, but you can replace it with any other dipping sauce of your choice.

Tomato bruschetta with balsamic glaze

Ingredients

1 cup tomatoes, pitted and diced (about 4 Roma tomatoes)

¼ cup red onion, diced (about ¼ red onion)

2 cloves garlic, minced

5 fresh basil leaves, chopped

2 tablespoon olive oil

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

For assembling

½ cup balsamic vinegar

½ loaf of Italian bread or French baguette, sliced into ½ inch slices

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions

Make the tomato topping: In a medium mixing bowl, add tomatoes, red onion, garlic, basil, olive oil and salt and pepper. Toss to combine and store in the refrigerator for one hour (you don’t have to wait this long, but letting the mixture sit in the refrigerator will help bring out the flavours). Make the balsamic glaze: In a small pot, bring the balsamic vinegar to a boil over medium heat. Continue to cook for another 4-5 minutes until the sauce is reduced by half. Immediately, pour the glaze into a small bowl and set aside to cool. The glaze will continue to thicken quite a bit when removed from heat. The glaze will be glossy and thick enough to coat the back of the spoon (similar to liquid honey). Toast the bread: Preheat oven to 176 degrees C. In a small bowl, combine olive oil and garlic powder. Brush the top side of each of the baguette slices with the olive oil mixture. Place the slices onto a quarter sheet baking pan and toast for 10 minutes, until light golden brown. Assemble the bruschetta: Top each toasted slice with a spoonful of the tomato mixture. Drizzle the balsamic glaze on top and serve with the rest of your finger foods.

This recipe was found on aheadofthyme.com

Stuffed mini peppers

Ingredients

500g mini bell peppers

340g goat cheese

1 tablespoon honey

Instructions

Pre-heat the oven to 204 degrees C. Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil and set aside. Cut all the peppers in half lengthwise and remove any seeds. Lay them cut-side-up on the baking sheet. Lightly spray peppers with cooking spray or drizzle with olive oil. Fill each pepper half with the goat cheese. Lightly drizzle the peppers with honey. Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes and serve warm.

This recipe was found on thewelldressedkitchen.com

Smoked salmon appetizer bites

Ingredients

¾ cup cream cheese, do not use light cream cheese

2 tablespoons Greek yogurt

Zest from 1 lemon

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon minced fresh dill

1 small garlic clove, grated or very finely minced

A pinch of sea salt

For the garnishing

3 mini cucumbers, sliced

140g cold smoked salmon, lox

Dill and fresh cracked pepper, to garnish

Instructions

Add all of the lemon dill cream cheese ingredients to a medium-sized bowl. Use electric beaters to whip together. Transfer the cream cheese to a piping bag fitted with a star attachment, or use a small resealable plastic bag and cut off the tip. Lay the cucumber slices out on a serving tray. Roll small strips of the smoked salmon and place them on top of the cucumber slices. Pipe the cream cheese on top of the salmon and garnish with a little fresh dill and fresh cracked pepper. Serve your smoked salmon appetizer bites with the rest of your finger foods.

This recipe was found on theendlessmeal.com

Pinwheels

Ingredients

2 packages cream cheese, softened

1 package ranch dressing mix

1 jar pimentos, drained and patted dry

1 jar green chilis, drained and patted dry

1 can sliced black olives, drained and roughly chopped

2 green onions, chopped

1/4 cup chopped yellow pepper – plus a piece cut into a star shape

3/4 cup finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese

4 green flour tortillas

10-12 cherry tomatoes

Salsa for serving

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix together the softened cream cheese and the ranch dressing mix until evenly combined. Then add the pimentos, green chilis, black olives, green onions, yellow pepper, and cheddar cheese. Stir gently until they evenly distributed in the cream cheese. Divide the cream cheese mixture on the four tortillas. Then, using a spatula, spread the mixture on each tortilla in an even layer. Keep the mixture from the edge. Roll up the tortillas. Set them on a plate and cover it with plastic wrap. Chill in the refrigerator for about 2 hours or until firm. Then using a serrated knife, cut the tortillas into slices. Stack in layers to form a “tree.” Garnish with cherry tomato “ornaments” and a yellow pepper “star.” Serve with salsa.

This recipe was found on inspiredbycharm.com

Meatballs

Ingredients

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1/2 cup milk, dairy or non-dairy

1 large egg

1/4 cup parmigiana cheese, finely grated

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

500g ground meat, use beef, pork, chicken, turkey or a combination; we prefer a 50-50 blend of pork and turkey

1 to 2 tablespoons high-heat cooking oil, for cooking

Instructions

Stir breadcrumbs and milk in a large bowl, and then let sit for 5 minutes. Add the egg, cheese, oregano, salt and the pepper. Stir until well blended. Add the ground meat and use a fork or your fingers to gently mix everything until combined. For the most tender meatballs, try your best not to over mix. Wet your hands, and then form the mixture into small balls. You should get about 35 meatballs. A small cookie scoop is useful for portioning out the meatballs. Raw meatballs can be refrigerated overnight and baked the next day. You can also freeze the raw meatballs and store up to three months. To freeze them, form the meatballs, and then place them onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Place the baking sheet into the freezer and freeze until the meatballs are firm. Transfer frozen meatballs to an air-tight, freezer friendly container and freeze up to three months. Heat the oven to 218 degrees C and line a baking sheet with parchment paper, foil or a silicone baking mat. Place formed meatballs onto the baking sheet, leaving a little space in between each meatball. Lightly spray the top of the meatballs with cooking spray or brush with oil. Bake until they are cooked through, the outsides are browned, and they register 73degrees C in the middle on an instant-read thermometer; about 20 minutes. Serve your meatballs with the rest of your finger foods.

This recipe was found on inspiredtaste.com

Avocado ranch dipping sauce

Ingredients

1/2 cup low-fat buttermilk

4 tablespoons sour cream

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/2 large avocado, or 1 smaller avocado

1 tablespoon cilantro

1/2 teaspoon dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon tabasco sauce

1 garlic clove, minced or pressed

3/4 teaspoon salt, or to taste

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a food processor, pulse to combine then blend until smooth, scraping down the bowl if needed. Season with more salt and pepper to taste if desired and serve as a dip or salad dressing. Refrigerate any unused portion in a small airtight container (the less air inside, the better) up to 3 days.

This recipe was found on natashaskitchen.com