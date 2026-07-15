Recipe of the day: Durban curry oxtail stew

Hearty and comforting oxtail stew with a hint of spice.

Dive into the bold flavours of South Africa with today’s recipe: Durban curry oxtail stew.

This hearty dish blends tender oxtail with an aromatic blend of spices, creating a rich and comforting meal.

Perfect for chilly evenings, this stew brings a taste of Durban’s culinary heritage straight to your kitchen. Get ready for a soul-warming experience!

Ingredients

3 Tbsp (45ml) canola oil + extra for sautéing

Salt and milled pepper

2 packets (about 2kg) oxtail

Flour, for dusting

2 onions, chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped

2 packets Durban curry cook in sauce

2 Tbsp (30ml) Worcestershire sauce

1 large packet (100g) tomato paste

1 can (400g) chopped tomatoes

4 cups (1L) water

1 packet (200g) baby carrots

1 packet (200g) vine tomatoes

For serving:

Thyme, rosemary or parsley

Crusty sourdough bread or mashed potatoes

Method

Heat oil in a pressure cooker or a regular large pot.

Season oxtail well and dust with flour, shaking off excess.

Brown meat all over. Remove from pot and set aside.

Reduce heat and fry onions in the same pot until golden, about 5-8 minutes.

Add garlic and fry for another minute.

Add cook in sauce, Worcestershire sauce and tomato paste, and cook for 2 minutes.

Add chopped tomatoes, water and browned meat.

Cook in a pressure cooker for 1 hour or on the stove over medium heat for 2½ hours, or until oxtail is tender and almost falling off the bone.

Sauté baby carrots in a pan over high heat for 3-4 minutes.

Stir carrots and vine tomatoes into stew and heat through.

Garnish with herbs and serve with crusty bread or mashed potatoes.

Recipe supplied by Pick n Pay