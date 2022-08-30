Recipe of the day: One pot smoked sausage and rice

Citizen Reporter

One pot dishes are the best meals to prepare and serve midweek because they are super easy to prepare, which means that you will be spending less time in the kitchen.

This one pot smoked sausage and rice is jam packed with delicious flavours, and is extremely filling, making it the perfect dish for a midweek dinner meal.

If you do not enjoy sausages, or cannot eat them because of your dietary requirements, then you can replace it with either beef or chicken, or any other protein of your choice.

One pot smoked sausage and rice

One pot smoked sausage and rice. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

5 garlic cloves, finely minced

2 onions (medium), chopped

1 yellow capsicum, cut into squares

1 red capsicum, cut into squares

400g kransky or other smoked sausages, sliced

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3/4 teaspoon smoked paprika (sub-normal paprika)

1 1/2 cup long grain white rice, uncooked

2 1/2 cups chicken stock/broth, low sodium (or vegetable stock)

2 cups frozen peas, thawed

2 tablespoons parsley

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Stir-fried beef gyros in pita pockets

Instructions

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large heavy based pot over medium high heat. Add sausages and cook until golden. Remove with a slotted spoon. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Add garlic and onion, cook for 2 minutes. Add capsicum and cook for 2 minutes until onion is translucent. Add rice, chicken stock, paprika, salt, pepper and the sausage. Stir, bring to boil, then reduce heat to low so it’s simmering very gently. Cover with lid, cook 20 minutes. Remove pot from stove. Working quickly, remove lid, add peas, then quickly put the lid back on. Rest 10 minutes – the residual heat with cook the peas. Add parsley. Use a fork to fluff the rice. Serve immediately!

This recipe was found on recipetineats.com