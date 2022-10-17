Recipe of the day: Juicy and tender air fryer chicken breasts

Citizen Reporter

Recipes incorporating air fryers have gained a massive following as more people opt to have an appliance that would do all the work for them.

Any of your tedious or time-consuming recipes such as a roast, slow cooker dishes, are made much faster when using this conventional oven.

One of the other benefits includes making healthier versions of dishes such as fried chips, and sweet desserts such as brownies and cupcakes with impressive results.

An air fryer doesn’t actually fry your food, a fan circulates hot air at high speed, producing a crisp layer through browning reactions.

If you think using an air fryer recipe may make your food drier rest assured that the meals are juicy, tender and a breeze to make.

Chicken breasts are notorious for easily being overcooked and dry. But try this air fryer chicken breast recipe to get a juicy result.

Air fryer breast chicken recipe:

Serves 6

Ingredients

3 Tablespoons olive oil

6 chicken breasts (boneless and skinless)

3 teaspoons kosher salt

1.5 teaspoon oregano

1.5 teaspoon paprika

1.5 teaspoon black pepper

1.5 teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions

In a small bowl combine the salt and spices with oil to create a paste. Coat the chicken breasts with the paste. Place the chicken breats in the air fryer basket and cook at 370 degrees Celsius for 10 minutes. Flip the chicken and cook for an additional 4-8 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Tent the chicken with tin foil and allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Notes*

You can add vegetables like zucchini, brussel sprouts, red peppers, broccoli and asparagus. Add them to the air fryer basket at the halfway point.

This recipe can be found on platingsandpairings.com