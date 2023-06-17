Saturday tasty treat: Chewy homemade blondies

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

The heart of a great blondie lies in achieving the perfect balance between moistness and structure. Carefully blending the dry ingredients to create a heavenly texture that strikes the right chord with every bite.

The dry ingredients for this blondie recipe act as the foundation, lending stability to the luscious batter and harmonising with the other flavours to create a symphony of indulgence.

But what truly sets this blondie recipe apart is the artistic freedom they grant you in terms of customisation. Whether you choose to fold in a medley of rich chocolate chunks, toasted nuts, or swirls of creamy caramel, each addition adds a personal touch, transforming your blondies into a unique creation that reflects your own culinary flair.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Quick and easy homemade crunchies

Chewy homemade blondie recipe

Homemade Blondies. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 Cup unsalted butter, melted

2 Cups brown sugar

2 Large eggs, at room temperature

2 teaspoons Vanilla Extract

1 ¾ Cup all-purpose flour

½ tsp Baking Powder

½ tsp salt

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Moist, flavourful carrot muffins

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C and spray a baking pan with cooking spray or coat with butter.

In a large bowl, mix melted butter and brown sugar. Add in the eggs and vanilla and whisk vigorously until smooth.

Add the flour, baking powder, and salt and stir until well incorporated.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth out.

Place in the oven to bake for 30 minutes until edges are golden and toothpick comes out mostly clean.

Allow to cool completely, then cut into squares.

*This recipe was sourced from thesaltymarshmallow.com.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Hearty stuffed sweet potatoes with feta for dinner