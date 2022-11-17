Recipe of the day: Creamy coconut avocado ice cream

Citizen Reporter

As the temperatures get warmer, it’s certainly starting to feel like summer in parts of South Africa and what better way to make something cool and sweet, than avocado ice cream that is healthy?

Ice cream is a favourite indulgence every day of the year. Despite this, it still received a bad rap by especially the plant-based movement calling for people to consume less dairy. However, ice cream is still consumed and loved by many.

There is a need for non-dairy options in the ice cream range, not only for the health-conscious or the lactose intolerant. Some people have argued vegan ice creams are just as good as the dairy versions.

But if you are sceptical of “nice cream”, the vegan versions of ice cream without the dairy, this avocado no-churn ice cream will still get you that naturally soft, rich and creamy texture.

Avocados and fruits such as bananas and mangos are usually chosen to thicken vegan ice creams with coconut milk or other non-dairy kinds of milk.

Avocado no-churn ice cream recipe

Important note: Remember to refrigerate the coconut milk the day before making the ice cream. Don’t skip this step as it’s important that the coconut milk is cold and set. Chilling the loaf pan is also useful, either for 2 – 4 hours or a full 24 hours when you pop the coconut milk in the fridge.

Serves 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes and 4 to 24 hours freezing time

Cooking time: 0 minutes

Ingredients:

1 x 400 g can full-fat coconut milk, refrigerated overnight

2 ripe avocados halved, pitted and peeled

1 ripe banana cut, and frozen

30 – 45 ml (2 – 3 tbsp) maple syrup or honey, optional

30 ml (2 tbsp) lemon juice

Coconut shavings to garnish

Method:

Chill a loaf pan in the refrigerator for at least 2 to 4 hours. In the bowl of a food processor, add the peeled and pitted avocados. In the same bowl, scoop out the coconut milk, it should be solid with a little liquid. Add the banana, maple syrup or honey depending on how sweet the banana is and how sweet you like your ice cream. Add the lemon juice. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour the mixture into the chilled loaf pan and use the back of a spoon to distribute it evenly. Place in the freezer for at least 4 hours or overnight. For best results, let the ice cream soften for 10–15 minutes at room temperature before serving garnished with coconut shavings.

This recipe is courtesy of www.avocado.co.za