Sunday lunch: Chicken stew and sweet corn dumplings

To satisfy your sweet tooth after lunch, we’ve included quick and easy strawberry baked yoghurt dessert.

This easy chicken stew recipe can simmer on the stove while you catch up on series, or your other household chores. It’s perfect for the cooler, rainy weather.

The strawberry baked yoghurt dessert will be a delicious way to end a hearty Sunday meal.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Beef stew with steamed bread

Chicken stew and sweet corn dumplings

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup diced onions

1 red pepper, finely chopped

1 tablespoon mild curry powder

2 sprigs fresh thyme

500g fresh chicken portions

3 cups chicken stock (2 chicken stock cubes + 750 l hot water)

For the Dumplings:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ cup low-fat milk

½ teaspoon garlic salt

½ teaspoon dried basil

2 cups McCain Sweet Corn, blended

Method

Heat 3 tablespoons of oil in a large pot over medium-high heat, add diced onions, red pepper and fry until golden brown in colour. Add curry powder, thyme and fry for 15 seconds.

Add chicken pieces, continue to fry until chicken pieces gain colour.

Add stock and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, in small bowl, mix dumpling ingredients including McCain Sweet Corn until well blended.

Drop small spoonful’s of dumpling dough into your simmering pot and partially cover the pot – 10 minutes or until the dumplings raise to the surface.

*This recipe was created by @Apriena (on Instagram) and sourced from www.mccain.co.za

Chicken stew and sweet corn dumplings Read more Tasty breakfast idea: Whole-wheat pancakes with almond filling This easy chicken stew recipe can simmer on the stove while you catch up on series. Author: @Apriena / www.mccain.co.za

Prep Time: 15 – 20 min

Cook Time: 20 – 25 min

Total Time: 0 hours

Category: Chicken

Method: Stewing

Cuisine: South African Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 3 tablespoons olive oil

olive oil 1 cup diced onions

diced onions 1 red pepper, finely chopped

red pepper, finely chopped 1 tablespoon mild curry powder

mild curry powder 2 sprigs fresh thyme

sprigs fresh thyme 500g fresh chicken portions

fresh chicken portions 3 cups chicken stock ( 2 chicken stock cubes + 750 l hot water) For the Dumplings: 2 cups all-purpose flour

all-purpose flour 1 ½ cup low-fat milk

low-fat milk ½ teaspoon garlic salt

garlic salt ½ teaspoon dried basil

dried basil 2 cups McCain Sweet Corn, blended Instructions Heat 3 tablespoons of oil in a large pot over medium-high heat, add diced onions, red pepper and fry until golden brown in colour. Add curry powder, thyme and fry for 15 seconds.

Add chicken pieces, continue to fry until chicken pieces gain colour.

Add stock and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, in small bowl, mix dumpling ingredients including McCain Sweet Corn until well blended.

Drop small spoonful’s of dumpling dough into your simmering pot and partially cover the pot – 10 minutes or until the dumplings raise to the surface.

Strawberry baked yoghurt

Ingredients

2 Cups Danone Divine Strawberry cheesecake flavour

½ tin (192g) condensed milk

Whipped fresh cream to top (optional)

Toasted flaked almonds (optional)

Fresh berries of your choice (optional)

Method

Preheat the oven to 180’C. In a bowl combine the yoghurt and condensed milk and lightly whisk/ mix by hand until smooth and combined. Empty this into a wide flattish ceramic or cast-iron ovenproof dish or 2 – 3 smaller oven-proof ceramic dishes. Place the dish/ dishes in a high sided roasting tray and fill the tray with hot water to about 3/4 of the way up the sides. Bake for 50 minutes until starting to turn golden and set. Remove from the oven, take out the water bath and allow to cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate until cold and serve. This can be made the day before. When the dessert is cooled and ready to serve, top with whipped cream, fresh berries and toasted nuts.

*This recipe was sourced from www.corporate.danone.co.za

Strawberry baked yoghurt Make this delicious dessert in a jiffy while the chicken stew simmers on the stove. Author: Danone

Category: Dessert

Method: oven-bake

Cuisine: Greek Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 2 Cups Danone Divine Strawberry cheesecake flavour

Danone Divine Strawberry cheesecake flavour ½ tin (192g) condensed milk

tin (192g) condensed milk Whipped fresh cream to top (optional)

Toasted flaked almonds (optional)

Fresh berries of your choice (optional) Instructions Preheat the oven to 180’C. In a bowl combine the yoghurt and condensed milk and lightly whisk/ mix by hand until smooth and combined. Empty this into a wide flattish ceramic or cast-iron ovenproof dish or 2 – 3 smaller oven-proof ceramic dishes. Place the dish/ dishes in a high sided roasting tray and fill the tray with hot water to about 3/4 of the way up the sides. Bake for 50 minutes until starting to turn golden and set. Remove from the oven, take out the water bath and allow to cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate until cold and serve. This can be made the day before. When the dessert is cooled and ready to serve, top with whipped cream, fresh berries and toasted nuts.

NOW SEE: Easy Friday dinner idea: Corned beef, onion and pineapple pizza