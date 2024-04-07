Recipes

7 Apr 2024

Sunday lunch: Chicken stew and sweet corn dumplings

To satisfy your sweet tooth after lunch, we've included quick and easy strawberry baked yoghurt dessert.

Chicken stew and sweet corn dumplings

Picture: iStock

This easy chicken stew recipe can simmer on the stove while you catch up on series, or your other household chores. It's perfect for the cooler, rainy weather.

The strawberry baked yoghurt dessert will be a delicious way to end a hearty Sunday meal.

Chicken stew and sweet corn dumplings

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup diced onions
  • 1 red pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon mild curry powder
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 500g fresh chicken portions
  • 3 cups chicken stock (2 chicken stock cubes + 750 l hot water)

For the Dumplings:

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 ½ cup low-fat milk
  • ½ teaspoon garlic salt
  • ½ teaspoon dried basil
  • 2 cups McCain Sweet Corn, blended

Method

  • Heat 3 tablespoons of oil in a large pot over medium-high heat, add diced onions, red pepper and fry until golden brown in colour. Add curry powder, thyme and fry for 15 seconds.
  • Add chicken pieces, continue to fry until chicken pieces gain colour.
  • Add stock and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Meanwhile, in small bowl, mix dumpling ingredients including McCain Sweet Corn until well blended.
  • Drop small spoonful’s of dumpling dough into your simmering pot and partially cover the pot – 10 minutes or until the dumplings raise to the surface.

*This recipe was created by @Apriena (on Instagram) and sourced from www.mccain.co.za  

Strawberry baked yoghurt

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups Danone Divine Strawberry cheesecake flavour
  • ½ tin (192g) condensed milk
  • Whipped fresh cream to top (optional)
  • Toasted flaked almonds (optional)
  • Fresh berries of your choice (optional)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180’C.
  2. In a bowl combine the yoghurt and condensed milk and lightly whisk/ mix by hand until smooth and combined. Empty this into a wide flattish ceramic or cast-iron ovenproof dish or 2 – 3 smaller oven-proof ceramic dishes. Place the dish/ dishes in a high sided roasting tray and fill the tray with hot water to about 3/4 of the way up the sides. Bake for 50 minutes until starting to turn golden and set.
  3. Remove from the oven, take out the water bath and allow to cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate until cold and serve. This can be made the day before.
  4. When the dessert is cooled and ready to serve, top with whipped cream, fresh berries and toasted nuts.

*This recipe was sourced from www.corporate.danone.co.za

