Here is a quick and easy way to grill salmon like a pro!

Grilling salmon is easier than you think. With the right seasoning and a few easy steps, you can cook juicy, flavourful salmon with a slightly crispy outside.

This recipe also includes a tasty charred corn succotash and a sweet teriyaki glaze to make your meal even better.

How to grill salmon

Ingredients

1 whole salmon filet between 3 and 5 pounds, skin on, sliced into even portions

1 tbsp oil

2 tbsp adobo honey spice blend

1 tbsp Girl Carnivore Over Easy Spice Blend

1 tsp salt

For the sweet teriyaki sauce

½ cup teriyaki sauce

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp adobo honey spice blend

For the succotash

4 ears of fresh corn charred evenly on all sides and corn removed from cob

1 zucchini chopped

¼ cup cherry tomatoes sliced

4 scallions minced

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Juice from one lime

1/8 cup Cotija crumbled

Salt and pepper to taste

Garnish

Turmeric aioli

Mixed greens

1 lime sliced thin

Handful of Thai Basil

Method

For the Make corn succotash: In a large bowl, toss the grilled corn with the chopped zucchini, tomatoes, and scallions. Add the olive oil, lime juice, cotija cheese and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside. Prep the grill: Clean your grill grates. Prep your grill for around 375 degrees F, medium-high heat. If using charcoal, add maple or apple wood chunks to infuse a little smoke if desired. Prep the salmon: Liberally rub the salmon with the oil and sprinkle the flesh with the adobo honey, Over Easy blend, and salt. Make the sweet teriyaki sace: Whisk the teriyaki, soy sauce, brown sugar, and adobo honey spice blend in a small bowl together. Remove 3 tbsp and reserve. Grill the fish: When the grill is ready, place the salmon, skin side down on the grill.

Brush the salmon with the teriyaki blend. Cover and cook for 5 to 7 minutes. It should look like the fish has started to cook through when you flip. Brush the salmon again right before flipping. Use caution as too much liquid can cause flare ups. When the salmon pulls back easily, flip and grill with the lid closed another 3 to 5 minutes. Remove the salmon at 140 degrees or when the fish flakes easily with a fork. Adjust timing depending on the thickness of your filets. Remove the salmon from the heat and brush with reserved teriyaki blend and tent with foil to keep hot while plating. Assemble & serve: To plate, place a dollop of the turmeric aioli onto your serving dish. Arrange a portion of mixed greens over the aioli. Place a heaping spoonful of the charred corn succotash on top. Nestle a salmon portion over it all and garnish with a fresh lime slice and minced basil.

*This recipe was sourced from girlcarnivore.com with permission

A clean, well-oiled grill grate helps prevent the fish from sticking.

A fish spatula is essential when working with fish. It is designed to accommodate the filets better and is thinner than traditional grilling spatulas, helping to mitigate any unnecessary tearing.

