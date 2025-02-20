Best comfort meal ideas for the cold weather

Here are some easy-to-make, convenient meals to beat the cold.

Johannesburg has been gripped by cold and rainy weather this week, making it the perfect time to enjoy hearty comfort foods.

In this chilly weather, there’s nothing better than a warming meal. Whether it’s a steaming bowl of soup, a rich stew, or a creamy plate of pasta, these dishes help keep the cold at bay.

Here are comforting meal ideas to keep you warm

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 8 hours

Total Time: 8 hours 30 minutes

Category: Lunch, Dinner

Method: cook

Cuisine: Italian Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 6 roma (plum) tomatoes

1 wedge Brie cheese

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 cups finely chopped fresh basil

500 g linguine, penne or fusilli pasta

Salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions Chop the tomatoes into bite-size pieces and place in a bowl. Chop or tear the Brie into bite-sized pieces and add to the bowl, together with the olive oil, balsamic vinegar and half the basil. Set aside to marinate for at least 4 hours, or up to 8 hours. When ready to serve, cook the pasta according to the package instructions. Drain, and immediately add to the marinated tomatoes and Brie. Toss gently to combine; the heat of the pasta will start to melt the cheese. Scatter over the remaining basil and serve warm. Notes – Instead of roma tomatoes, use 200 g cherry tomatoes, halved. – For a lower-carb option, replace the pasta with 500 g baby marrow noodles.

Mutton tomato bredie recipe Author: Mynhardt Joubert

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 2 hours 30 minutes

Total Time: 2 hours 45 minutes

Category: Lunch, Dinner

Method: Cook

Cuisine: South African Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 ,5 kg Mutton, cut into 5 cm x 5cm cubes, ask your butcher to do that for you

1/2 Cup cake flour

Salt and white pepper to taste

Olive oil and butter for frying

15 ml Dried rosemary

15 ml Dried thyme

10 ml Coriander seeds toasted and crushed

10 ml cumin seeds toasted and crushed

4 Medium-sized onions peeled, halved, and sliced

4 Garlic cloves peeled and grated

2 tins chopped tomatoes

1 tin Tomato Puree

1 Tablespoon tomato paste

500 ml Lamb or Chicken stock

15 ml brown sugar

15 ml Grated fresh ginger

20 ml apricot jam

Instructions Preheat your oven to 160 degrees Celsius Sprinkle the flour over the meat and season to taste with the salt and white pepper. Mix through. Place some olive oil and butter on a medium in a large casserole that fits into your oven. Shake off any excess flour and fry until golden brown. Add the onions, garlic, rosemary, thyme, cumin, and coriander and fry until cooked and fragrant. Add the tomato paste and fry for 5 minutes to reduce the acidity. Add the tinned tomato, tomato puree, stock, sugar, ginger, and apricot jam and mix through. Cover the pot with a lid or foil and place in the oven for 2 – 3 hours or until the meat is tender and the sauce has reduced. Add salt and pepper to taste and serve with flavoured basmati rice.

Chunky Bolognese soup with penne Author: Sara Buenfeld

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Category: soup

Method: Boil

Cuisine: Italian Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 2 tsp rapeseed oil

rapeseed oil 3 onions, finely chopped

onions, finely chopped 3 large carrots, finely diced

large carrots, finely diced 2 celery sticks, finely diced

celery sticks, finely diced 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

garlic cloves, finely chopped 250g pack low fat steak mince

pack low fat steak mince 500g carton passata

carton passata 1 tbsp vegetable bouillon powder

vegetable bouillon powder 1 tsp smoked paprika

smoked paprika 4 sprigs fresh thyme

sprigs fresh thyme 100g wholemeal penne

wholemeal penne 45g finely grated parmesan, plus extra to serve Instructions Heat the oil in a large non-stick pan and fry the onions for a few mins. Add the carrots, celery and garlic, then fry for 5 mins, stirring until the vegetables start to soften. Add the meat and stir well so it breaks down as it cooks. Once it’s turned brown, add the passata and bouillon along with 1.3 litres of boiling water. Add the paprika, thyme and some black pepper. Cover the pan and simmer for 15 mins. Tip in the penne and cook for 12-15 mins until tender. Stir through the cheese, then ladle into bowls. Sprinkle over extra cheese, if you like.

Umngqusho with smoky pork Author: sapork.co.za

Prep Time: 1 hour

Cook Time: 7 hours

Total Time: 8 hours

Category: Lunch, Dinner

Method: cook

Cuisine: South African Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x For the pork 500g stewing pork with bones

2 tbsp Cape Herb & Spice Smokehouse BBQ Rub

1 tbsp Cape Herb & Spice Steak & Chops Shaker

1 tbsp olive oil

For the umngqusho 1 cup samp

1 cup dried red speckled sugar beans

1 tbsp olive oil

150g bacon, diced

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 large carrot, diced

1 celery stalk, diced

1 red pepper, diced

1 yellow pepper, diced

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 cup dry red wine

4 cups chicken stock

2 bay leaves

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

10g fresh parsley, chopped

10g fresh coriander, chopped

Instructions Combine spices and oil, and coat the pork thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour minimum or overnight. Soak samp and beans separately in cold water for 6 hours or overnight. Heat oil in a large pot, sear marinated pork until browned. Remove and set aside. Cook bacon until crispy. Remove leaving fat. Sauté onion until translucent, add garlic and vegetables, and cook 5 minutes. Add tomato paste, return pork, and deglaze with wine. Add ingredients except herbs, and simmer covered for 1.5-2 hours until tender.

Best comfort meal ideas for the cold weather Author: Tasty Recipes Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 2 ½ cups of hot water

1 cup sugar

1 packet of yeast

8 cups of flour

1tsp salt

½ cup of oil

Instructions Pour the water into a bowl. Add sugar and yeast Let the mixture sit for 5 minutes. When it’s ready, pour the mixture into the flour Knead repeatedly, add oil and knead thoroughly Let rest for 1 hour Knead out the air and let dough rest for another 30 minutes Place the dough into a small bowl Place the bowl into a pot, with the bowl partially submerged in water and steam for 1 hour

