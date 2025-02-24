Recipe of the day: Zucchini curry

In just a few simple steps, you can enjoy this warm and comforting dish.

If you’re looking for a quick and delicious meal, this zucchini curry is a great choice.

Made with coconut milk, red curry paste, and tender chicken, it’s full of flavour and easy to prepare.

You can serve it with steamed jasmine rice for a satisfying meal that’s both hearty and delicious.

Zucchini curry

Ingredients

1 tablespoon oil

1 1/2 tablespoons red curry paste

8 oz (230g) boneless and skinless chicken breast, cut into cubes

6 baby carrots

6 oz (175g) zucchini, cut into quarters

80 ml coconut milk

1/4 cup water

2 teaspoons palm sugar or white sugar to taste

1/2 teaspoon fish sauce

Method

Heat a skillet over medium heat and add the oil. Sauté the red curry paste until it becomes aromatic. Add the chicken and carrots to the pot and stir well to coat them with the curry paste. Add the zucchini, coconut milk, and water, and bring the curry to a boil for about 5 minutes. Then add the palm sugar and fish sauce, letting it boil for another minute or so, or until the zucchini is slightly soft but not overcooked. Dish out and serve immediately with steamed jasmine rice.

*This recipe was sourced from rasamalaysia.com with permission

Never skip cooking the curry paste in oil first —it makes all the difference! Just a quick sizzle for about a minute brings out all those deep, aromatic flavours.

Always go for small to medium zucchini —they’re more tender and less watery. Look for firm, glossy skin with no wrinkles or soft spots. If it still has the stem attached, that’s a good sign it’s fresh!

When it comes to coconut milk , always use full-fat or coconut cream . It gives the curry that creamy, luscious texture, while the light version just doesn’t have the same richness.

