Sardine bobotie with yellow rice is a vibrant twist on a classic South African favourite.

Combining the rich, savoury flavors of spiced sardines with the subtle sweetness of a golden, turmeric-infused rice, this dish offers a unique fusion of taste and tradition. Perfect for adventurous eaters and fans of bold flavours, sardine bobotie with yellow rice is both comforting and exciting, making it a standout addition to any meal.

Ready in 45 min – 1 hour

Serves 8 – 10 people

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For the sardines:

800 g tinned sardines

1 tablespoon Excella Sunflower Oil

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons mild curry powder

2 carrots, grated

500 ml tinned lentils, rinsed and drained

2 slices white bread, soaked in 125 ml milk then mashed

2 eggs

375 ml milk

salt and pepper

6-8 bay leaves

For the yellow raisin rice:

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups water

1 cup Excella Thai long grain rice

1/4 cup raisins

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon turmeric

Method

Step 1: For the bobotie

Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Flake the fish and remove the bones – if you like. Heat the Excella oil in a pan over medium heat and sauté the onion until soft. Add the garlic, curry powder, carrots, lentils and soaked bread. Fold in the fish and spoon into a baking dish. Whisk together the eggs and milk, season with salt and pepper and pour over the fish. Insert the bay leaves into the top and bake for 30 minutes or until golden and set.

Step 2: For the yellow rice

Place all the ingredients into a pot and bring to the boil over medium to high. Boil for 5 minutes before reducing the temperature. Allow the rice to steam for another 20 minutes or until tender.

Step 3:

Serve the bobotie with the yellow rice and garnish with fresh coriander

Recipe supplied by: Excella

Recipe for the day: Sardine bobotie with yellow rice Sardine bobotie with yellow rice is a vibrant twist on a classic South African favorite. Combining the rich, savory flavors of spiced sardines with the subtle sweetness of a golden, turmeric-infused rice, this dish offers a unique fusion of taste and tradition. Perfect for adventurous eaters and fans of bold flavors, sardine bobotie with yellow rice is both comforting and exciting, making it a standout addition to any meal. Author: Thami Kwazi Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1/2 teaspoon salt Read more Easter recipe: Pickled fish for a meat-free holiday meal 1 ½ cups water 1 cup Excella Thai long grain rice 1/4 cup raisins 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 1 tablespoon brown sugar 1 cinnamon stick 1 teaspoon turmeric Instructions Step 1: For the bobotie Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Flake the fish and remove the bones – if you like. Heat the Excella oil in a pan over medium heat and sauté the onion until soft. Add the garlic, curry powder, carrots, lentils and soaked bread. Fold in the fish and spoon into a baking dish. Whisk together the eggs and milk, season with salt and pepper and pour over the fish. Insert the bay leaves into the top and bake for 30 minutes or until golden and set. Step 2: For the yellow rice Place all the ingredients into a pot and bring to the boil over medium to high. Boil for 5 minutes before reducing the temperature. Allow the rice to steam for another 20 minutes or until tender. Step 3: Serve the bobotie with the yellow rice and garnish with fresh coriander 3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoon mild curry powder

2 carrots, grated

500 ml tinned lentil, rinsed and drained

2 slices white bread, soaked in 125 ml milk then mashed

2 eggs

375 ml milk

salt and pepper

6-8 bay leaves



Recipe supplied by: Excella