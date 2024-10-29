Recipe of the day: 20-minute honey garlic shrimp
This meal is perfect for busy weeknights or when you are craving a quick and delicious meal.
20 minute honey garlic shrimp. Picture: Supplied
This dish combines shrimp with a tantalising marinade of honey, soy sauce, and garlic.
You can serve it over brown rice or steamed vegetables for a complete and satisfying meal.
20 minute honey garlic shrimp
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1/4 cup soy sauce (we usually use reduced sodium)
- 2 garlic cloves, minced (or 1 teaspoon jarred minced garlic)
- optional: 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
- 1 lb medium uncooked shrimp, peeled & deveined
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- Optional for garnish: chopped green onion
Method
- Whisk the honey, soy sauce, garlic, and ginger (if using) together in a medium bowl.
- You will use half for the marinade in step 2 and half for cooking the shrimp in step 3.
- Place shrimp in a large sealable container or zipped-top bag.
- Pour 1/2 of the marinade/sauce mixture on top, give it all a shake or stir, then allow shrimp to marinate in the refrigerator for 15 minutes or for up to 8-12 hours.
- Cover and refrigerate the rest of the marinade for Step 3. (Time-saving tip: while the shrimp is marinating, we usually steam broccoli and microwave some quick brown rice.)
- Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Place shrimp in the skillet. (Discard used marinade.)
- Cook shrimp on one side until pink, about 45 seconds, then flip shrimp over.
- Pour in remaining marinade/sauce and cook it all until shrimp is cooked through, about 1-2 more minutes.
- Serve shrimp with cooked marinade sauce and a garnish of green onion. The sauce is excellent on brown rice and steamed vegetables on the side.
*This recipe was sourced from sallysbakingaddiction.com with permission.Print
20 minute honey garlic shrimp
- Prep Time: 5 minutes
- Cook Time: 15 minutes
- Total Time: 20 minutes
- Category: Lunch, Dinner
- Method: cook
- Cuisine: Italian
Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark
