Recipe of the day: Avo and bulgur wheat breakfast salad

Try this avo recipe that promotes gut health.

A healthy gut isn’t just about having bacteria; it’s about having a diverse mix of beneficial microbes. A recent study found that people who ate avocados had a richer, more balanced gut microbiota, especially those whose diets were less healthy to begin with.

Scientists found that adults who added an avocado to their diet for six months had higher levels of beneficial gut bacteria than those who didn’t.

One key type of beneficial bacteria thrived in the avocado group, known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Higher levels of this microbe are linked to reduced gut inflammation and better overall health.

Added to this, the prebiotic power of avos was highlighted in this study. Avocados contain prebiotics: a special type of fibre that feeds good gut bacteria, helping them to thrive and multiply.

This produces short-chain fatty acids, compounds that support digestion, reduce inflammation, and help regulate blood sugar. Along with fibre, avocados also contain bioactive compounds that further promote a healthy gut.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

250 ml (1 cup) plain yoghurt

15 ml (1 tbsp) coriander, chopped + extra for garnish

1 garlic clove, crushed

Salt and pepper

Avocado or olive oil, for cooking

200g streaky bacon

15ml (1 tbsp) sesame seeds

5ml (1 tsp) paprika

60ml (¼ cup) butter

4 eggs

1 avocado, sliced

2 handfuls of baby spinach

500ml (2 cups) cooked bulgur wheat

60ml (¼ cup) feta, crumbled

Method:

Mix the yoghurt, coriander, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Divide between 4 bowls. Heat the oil in a medium frying pan on medium-high and fry the bacon for about 8 minutes or until crisp. Remove and keep warm. Toast the sesame seeds in the same pan until toasted. Add the paprika and butter and cook for about 1 minute or until frothy and starts to brown. Remove and keep warm. Add a splash of oil to the same pan and fry the eggs for about 5 minutes or until cooked to your liking. Season with salt and pepper. Place the eggs on the yogurt and drizzle with the warm sesame butter.

Add the avocado, spinach, bulgur wheat, bacon, feta, and extra coriander to the bowls.