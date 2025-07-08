Recipe of the day: Bake at home crispy meringue cake for under R120

Bake at home with our recipe of the day: Discover the secrets of perfect meringue.

Renowned pastry chef Cédric Grolet says eggs serve multiple purposes.

They act as emulsifiers, helping to combine fats and liquids smoothly, and contribute to the structure of the baked item. He also frequently uses egg wash, a mixture of beaten eggs brushed onto pastries before baking to achieve a golden-brown crust.

Award-winning French pastry chef Dominique Ansel, best known for his invention of the Cronut (a croissant-doughnut hybrid made with eggs), is a huge fan of baking with eggs because of their incredible versatility.

He notes that whole eggs are binders, helping to hold ingredients together and increase the viscosity of batters and doughs, while egg yolks add richness and flavour, and can be incorporated to provide structure and moisture.

Whipped egg whites, he says, are the only way to obtain a light and airy end result.

In his famous Buche de Noël, he uses both whipped egg whites and yolks, demonstrating how different parts of the egg can be used to create different textures.

This season, we’re giving a nod to artisanal bakers with a trendy high tea featuring a crispy meringue cake.

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 12 for under R120

Ingredients:

For the cake:

125 ml (½ cup) softened baking margarine

180 ml (¾ cup) sugar

2 eggs

5 ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence

60 ml (¼ cup) plain yoghurt

250 ml (1 cup) self-raising flour

2.5 ml (½ tsp) salt

For the meringue:

3 egg whites

2.5 ml (½ tsp) cream of tartar

180 ml (¾ cup) castor sugar

Icing sugar, for dusting

Method:

Working quickly, carefully spread the meringue evenly over the top of the cake. Bake for about 30 minutes or until the meringue is crisp. Cool. Turn out onto a cake stand and dust with icing sugar.

For the cake, preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a deep 19cm springform cake tin with baking paper.

Beat together the margarine and sugar until creamy.

Add the eggs, one at a time, beating until incorporated. Beat in the vanilla and yoghurt until combined. Fold in the flour and salt until smooth.

Spread into the prepared tin. Bake for about 15 minutes or until the cake is puffed up and slightly golden.

Meanwhile, for the meringue, beat the egg whites until foamy. Beat in the cream of tartar until soft peaks form. Slowly add the castor sugar while beating until glossy with medium peaks.