Recipe of the day: Simple no-bake holiday snacks to make with the kids

The July holidays can feel long when you’re trying to keep little hands busy (and tummies full). These no-bake snack ideas double up as a fun kids activity.

Enjoy fun snacks like popcorn, snowball bites or biscuit “sandwiches”, and snack bunnies made with odds and ends from the fridge. These are low-effort ideas designed to get kids involved in the kitchen without turning it into a full production.

“Don’t overthink it,” says Wayne Blake, Cluster General Manager at ANEW Hotels & Resorts. “Get the kids stuck in, keep it a bit messy, and once they’ve made it, there’s a good chance they’ll actually eat it!”

Dessert sandwiches for kids. No fridge, no bake, just build and munch.

Ingredients:

Ice-cream

Marie, Tennis biscuits

Peanut butter, Nutella, Biscoff Lotus spread

Crushed cornflakes

Broken wafer sticks

Crushed pretzels

Mini marshmallows

Jelly Tots

Smarties

Cherries or raspberries

Colourful sprinkles, coconut, or cocoa powder

How to make them:

Start with plain biscuits as the base (Marie, Tennis, or digestives work well).

Spread with a layer of peanut butter, Nutella, Biscoff Lotus spread, cream cheese, or even ice cream as the “glue”.

Go wild with toppings. Choose from: Crushed cornflakes, broken wafer sticks, crushed pretzels, mini marshmallows, Jelly Tots, Smarties, cherries or raspberries, colourful sprinkles, coconut or cocoa powder dust.

Top with a second biscuit and gently press into a sandwich.

Snack bunnies

Double your snack time with art time with these silly, creative bites.

Method:

Serve on a bed of lettuce for a “grass” effect.

Lay out plain crackers or use leftover crumpets as the “body”.

Use cream cheese, butter, or hummus as the base “glue”.

Let kids decorate them into silly creatures using ingredients like:

Sliced olives or blueberries for eyes

Curled cucumber peel, carrot sticks, or chives for tails, tongues, or antennae

Raisins, dried cranberries, sliced banana, or tiny gherkin slivers for the body parts

A triangle of cheese or salami for wings

Supplied by: Wayne Blake, Cluster General Manager at ANEW Hotels & Resorts