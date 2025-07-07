Recipe of the day: Simple no-bake holiday snacks to make with the kids

The July holidays can feel long when you’re trying to keep little hands busy (and tummies full). These no-bake snack ideas double up as a fun kids activity.
Picture: Supplied and iStock
Enjoy fun snacks like popcorn, snowball bites or biscuit “sandwiches”, and snack bunnies made with odds and ends from the fridge. These are low-effort ideas designed to get kids involved in the kitchen without turning it into a full production.
“Don’t overthink it,” says Wayne Blake, Cluster General Manager at ANEW Hotels & Resorts. “Get the kids stuck in, keep it a bit messy, and once they’ve made it, there’s a good chance they’ll actually eat it!”
Dessert sandwiches for kids. No fridge, no bake, just build and munch.
Ingredients:
- Ice-cream
- Marie, Tennis biscuits
- Peanut butter, Nutella, Biscoff Lotus spread
- Crushed cornflakes
- Broken wafer sticks
- Crushed pretzels
- Mini marshmallows
- Jelly Tots
- Smarties
- Cherries or raspberries
- Colourful sprinkles, coconut, or cocoa powder
How to make them:
- Start with plain biscuits as the base (Marie, Tennis, or digestives work well).
- Spread with a layer of peanut butter, Nutella, Biscoff Lotus spread, cream cheese, or even ice cream as the “glue”.
- Go wild with toppings. Choose from: Crushed cornflakes, broken wafer sticks, crushed pretzels, mini marshmallows, Jelly Tots, Smarties, cherries or raspberries, colourful sprinkles, coconut or cocoa powder dust.
- Top with a second biscuit and gently press into a sandwich.
Snack bunnies
Double your snack time with art time with these silly, creative bites.
Method:
Serve on a bed of lettuce for a “grass” effect.
Lay out plain crackers or use leftover crumpets as the “body”.
Use cream cheese, butter, or hummus as the base “glue”.
Let kids decorate them into silly creatures using ingredients like:
- Sliced olives or blueberries for eyes
- Curled cucumber peel, carrot sticks, or chives for tails, tongues, or antennae
- Raisins, dried cranberries, sliced banana, or tiny gherkin slivers for the body parts
- A triangle of cheese or salami for wings
- Supplied by: Wayne Blake, Cluster General Manager at ANEW Hotels & Resorts
Recipe of the day:Simple no-bake holiday snacks to make with the kids,Bonkers biscuit sandwiches
Enjoy fun snacks like popcorn, snowball bites, or biscuit “sandwiches”, and snack bunnies made with odds and ends from the fridge. These are low-effort ideas designed to get kids involved in the kitchen without turning it into a full production.
- Prep Time: 10
- Total Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
Ice-cream
Marie, Tennis
Peanut butter, Nutella, Biscoff Lotus spread
Crushed cornflakes
Broken wafer sticks
Crushed pretzels
Mini marshmallows
Jelly Tots
Smarties
Cherries or raspberries
Colourful sprinkles, coconut, or cocoa powder
Instructions
How to make them:
-
- Start with plain biscuits as the base (Marie, Tennis, or digestives work well).
-
- Spread with a layer of peanut butter, Nutella, Biscoff Lotus spread, cream cheese or even ice-cream as the “glue”.
-
- Go wild with toppings. Choose from:
-
- Crushed cornflakes
-
- Broken wafer sticks
-
- Crushed pretzels
-
- Mini marshmallows
-
- Jelly Tots
-
- Smarties
-
- Cherries or raspberries
-
- Colourful sprinkles, coconut or cocoa powder dust
-
- Top with a second biscuit and gently press into a sandwich.
-
- Snack bunnies
Double your snack time with art time with these silly, creative bites.
Method:
Serve on a bed of lettuce for a “grass” effect.
Lay out plain crackers or use leftover crumpets as the “body”.
Use cream cheese, butter, or hummus as the base “glue”.
Let kids decorate them into silly creatures using ingredients like:
Sliced olives or blueberries for eyes
Curled cucumber peel, carrot sticks, or chives for tails, tongues, or antennae
Raisins, dried cranberries, sliced banana, or tiny gherkin slivers for the body parts
A triangle of cheese or salami for wings