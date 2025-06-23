A delicious, healthy meal doesn't have to break the bank.
Mushroom loaded sweet potatoes. Picture: Supplied
For the sweet potatoes
- 4 large sweet potatoes
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp dried mixed herbs
For the filling
- ½ cup quinoa, red and white mixed
- 1 cup water or vegetable stock
- 1 large onion, finely diced
- 250 g portabellini mushrooms sliced
- 2 stalks of celery, ribs and leaves, thinly sliced
- 4 cloves of garlic minced
- ½ lemon juice
- ½ cup double cream Greek-style yoghurt
- Fresh micro/mixed herbs or a pile of watercress/rocket for serving
- olive oil
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
For the sweet potatoes
- Preheat the oven to 200˚C, with the fan on. Wash and dry the sweet potatoes. Slice in half.
- Rub with olive oil, paprika, mixed herbs, salt, and pepper. Place skin side down on a roasting tray and roast for 20–30 minutes, depending on size.
- Sweet potatoes should be fork-tender and golden brown.
For the quinoa
- Rinse the quinoa thoroughly in a sieve under running water. Drain and add to a small saucepan with the water or stock.
- Bring to a simmer and cook until all the water has evaporated, and the quinoa is light and fluffy. Set aside.
For the filling
- In a large frying pan, heat a drizzle of olive oil. Cook the onion until soft and season lightly.
- Add the mushrooms and cook until golden brown. Add the celery and garlic. Cook until fragrant and the celery softens. Season everything well.
- Add the cooked quinoa and stir. Spoon a generous heapful of mushroom mixture onto each sweet potato half.
To serve
Whisk lemon juice and yoghurt together. Drizzle over the mushroom-loaded sweet potatoes.
Finish with micro herbs or some peppery rocket and serve.
Supplied by: mushroominfo.co.za
Recipe of the day: Budget friendly Mushroom-loaded sweet potatoes
As the month drags on, many of us navigate financially tough times. Stretching our budgets can be challenging, but it doesn’t have to mean sacrificing flavour or nutrition. Enter the mushroom-loaded sweet potatoes, a budget-friendly recipe that saves you money on groceries and simplifies your meal prep. Packed with savouryy mushrooms and hearty sweet potatoes, this dish is both satisfying and economical. With minimal ingredients and preparation time, it’s the perfect solution for busy weeks when you need to keep costs low while still enjoying delicious, wholesome meals.
Get ready to delight your taste buds without breaking the bank!
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: 30 minutes
- Total Time: 40minutes
- Category: Budget, Culinary Collection
- Method: cook
- Cuisine: South African, Vegetarian
