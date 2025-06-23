Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Budget friendly mushroom-loaded sweet potatoes

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

4 minute read

23 June 2025

04:31 pm

A delicious, healthy meal doesn't have to break the bank.

Mushroom Loaded Sweet Potatoes , Picture supplied

Mushroom loaded sweet potatoes. Picture: Supplied

For the sweet potatoes

  • 4 large sweet potatoes
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp dried mixed herbs

For the filling

  • ½ cup quinoa, red and white mixed
  • 1 cup water or vegetable stock
  • 1 large onion, finely diced
  • 250 g portabellini mushrooms sliced
  • 2 stalks of celery, ribs and leaves, thinly sliced
  • 4 cloves of garlic minced
  • ½ lemon juice
  • ½ cup double cream Greek-style yoghurt
  • Fresh micro/mixed herbs or a pile of watercress/rocket for serving
  • olive oil
  • salt and pepper to taste

Instructions 

For the sweet potatoes

  • Preheat the oven to 200˚C, with the fan on. Wash and dry the sweet potatoes. Slice in half.
  • Rub with olive oil, paprika, mixed herbs, salt, and pepper. Place skin side down on a roasting tray and roast for 20–30 minutes, depending on size.
  • Sweet potatoes should be fork-tender and golden brown.

For the quinoa

  • Rinse the quinoa thoroughly in a sieve under running water. Drain and add to a small saucepan with the water or stock.
  • Bring to a simmer and cook until all the water has evaporated, and the quinoa is light and fluffy. Set aside.

For the filling

  • In a large frying pan, heat a drizzle of olive oil. Cook the onion until soft and season lightly.
  • Add the mushrooms and cook until golden brown. Add the celery and garlic. Cook until fragrant and the celery softens. Season everything well.
  • Add the cooked quinoa and stir. Spoon a generous heapful of mushroom mixture onto each sweet potato half.

To serve

Whisk lemon juice and yoghurt together. Drizzle over the mushroom-loaded sweet potatoes.

Finish with micro herbs or some peppery rocket and serve.

Supplied by: mushroominfo.co.za

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Budget pizza with egg topping

Print

Recipe of the day: Budget friendly Mushroom-loaded sweet potatoes

mushroom-loaded-sweet-potatoes-

As the month drags on, many of us navigate financially tough times. Stretching our budgets can be challenging, but it doesn’t have to mean sacrificing flavour or nutrition. Enter the mushroom-loaded sweet potatoes, a budget-friendly recipe that saves you money on groceries and simplifies your meal prep. Packed with savouryy mushrooms and hearty sweet potatoes, this dish is both satisfying and economical. With minimal ingredients and preparation time, it’s the perfect solution for busy weeks when you need to keep costs low while still enjoying delicious, wholesome meals.

Get ready to delight your taste buds without breaking the bank!

  • Author: mushroominfo.co.za
  • Prep Time: 10 minutes
  • Cook Time: 30 minutes
  • Total Time: 40minutes
  • Category: Budget, Culinary Collection
  • Method: cook
  • Cuisine: South African, Vegetarian

Ingredients

Scale

For the sweet potatoes

    • 4 large sweet potatoes

    • 1 tsp smoked paprika

    • 1 tsp dried mixed herbs

For the filling

    • ½ cup quinoa, red and white mixed

    • 1 cup water or vegetable stock

    • 1 large onion, finely diced

    • 250 g portabellini mushrooms sliced

    • 2 stalks of celery, ribs and leaves, thinly sliced

    • 4 cloves of garlic minced

    • ½ lemon juice

    • ½ cup double cream Greek-style yoghurt

    • Fresh micro/mixed herbs or a pile of watercress/rocket for serving

    • olive oil

    • salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

For the sweet potatoes

  1. Preheat the oven to 200˚C, with the fan on. Wash and dry the sweet potatoes. Slice in half.

  2. Rub with olive oil, paprika, mixed herbs, salt, and pepper. Place skin side down on a roasting tray and roast for 20–30 minutes, depending on size.

  3. Sweet potatoes should be fork-tender and golden brown.

For the quinoa

  1. Rinse the quinoa thoroughly in a sieve under running water. Drain and add to a small saucepan with the water or stock.

  2. Bring to a simmer and cook until all the water has evaporated, and the quinoa is light and fluffy. Set aside.

For the filling

  1. In a large frying pan, heat a drizzle of olive oil. Cook the onion until soft and season lightly.

  2. Add the mushrooms and cook until golden brown. Add the celery and garlic. Cook until fragrant and the celery softens. Season everything well.

  3. Add the cooked quinoa and stir. Spoon a generous heapful of mushroom mixture onto each sweet potato half.

Notes

To serve

Whisk lemon juice and yoghurt together. Drizzle over the mushroom-loaded sweet potatoes.

Finish with micro herbs or some peppery rocket and serve.

Read more on these topics

Budget recipes food recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Home affairs ID verification cost to increase by up to 6 500% 
News Gauteng woman allegedly attacked by Pakistanis for opening shop near theirs
Weather Get out the warm coats – the big brrrr is set to hit Gauteng
Opinion Cartoon of the day: 24 June 2025
News Iran strike: Another fuel crisis looming?

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp