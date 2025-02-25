Recipe of the day: Coconut shrimp

Read more
Looking for a delicious and crispy appetiser or snack? Try this coconut shrimp recipe!
Coconut shrimp. Picture: iStock
With a perfect balance of crunchy panko and sweet coconut flakes, these jumbo shrimp are deep-fried to golden perfection.
Pair them with a tangy, spicy tartar sauce for an extra flavour.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Zucchini curry
Coconut shrimp
Ingredients
- 1 cup Japanese panko, preferred or breadcrumbs
- 1/2 cup sweetened desiccated coconut flakes
- 250g jumbo shrimp or tiger prawn, peeled, deveined, tail on
- 2 eggs beaten + 2 teaspoons sugar
- Oil for deep-frying
- Spicy Tartar Sauce (Dipping Sauce):
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 tablespoon chilli sauce, or to taste
- 1/2 tablespoon onion, finely minced
- 1/2 tablespoon celery, finely chopped
- 1 squirt lemon juice
Method
- Preheat the deep fryer to 350°F (176°C).
- Mix the panko and coconut flakes in a shallow bowl and set aside.
- In another bowl, combine all the ingredients for the Spicy Tartar Sauce and stir well to combine. Set aside.
- Pat the shrimp dry with paper towels. Dip each shrimp into the egg mixture, then immediately roll it in the panko and coconut flakes to coat. Shake off any excess.
- Dip the shrimp into the egg mixture again and roll it in the panko mixture for a second coating.
Ensure the shrimp are well covered with the panko and coconut flakes.
- Place the coated shrimp on a plate lined with parchment paper. Repeat the steps for the remaining shrimp.
- Gently drop each shrimp into the oil and deep fry until both sides are golden brown.
- Use a strainer to transfer the shrimp to a plate lined with paper towels. Serve immediately with the spicy tartar sauce.
*This recipe was sourced from rasamalaysia.com with permissionPrint
Coconut shrimp
Ingredients
Scale
-
- 1 cup Japanese panko, preferred or breadcrumbs
-
- 1/2 cup sweetened desiccated coconut flakes
-
- 250g jumbo shrimp or tiger prawn, peeled, deveined, tail on
-
- 2 eggs beaten + 2 teaspoons sugar
-
- Oil for deep-frying
-
- Spicy Tartar Sauce (Dipping Sauce):
-
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
-
- 1/2 tablespoon chilli sauce, or to taste
-
- 1/2 tablespoon onion, finely minced
-
- 1/2 tablespoon celery, finely chopped
-
- 1 squirt lemon juice
Instructions
- Preheat the deep fryer to 350°F (176°C).
- Mix the panko and coconut flakes in a shallow bowl and set aside.
- In another bowl, combine all the ingredients for the Spicy Tartar Sauce and stir well to combine. Set aside.
- Pat the shrimp dry with paper towels. Dip each shrimp into the egg mixture, then immediately roll it in the panko and coconut flakes to coat. Shake off any excess.
- Dip the shrimp into the egg mixture again and roll it in the panko mixture for a second coating.
Ensure the shrimp are well covered with the panko and coconut flakes.
- Place the coated shrimp on a plate lined with parchment paper. Repeat the steps for the remaining shrimp.
- Gently drop each shrimp into the oil and deep fry until both sides are golden brown.
- Use a strainer to transfer the shrimp to a plate lined with paper towels. Serve immediately with the spicy tartar sauce.
NOW READ: Easy grilled salmon with a tasty twist
Download our app