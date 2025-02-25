Recipe of the day: Coconut shrimp

Looking for a delicious and crispy appetiser or snack? Try this coconut shrimp recipe!

With a perfect balance of crunchy panko and sweet coconut flakes, these jumbo shrimp are deep-fried to golden perfection.

Pair them with a tangy, spicy tartar sauce for an extra flavour.

Coconut shrimp

Ingredients

1 cup Japanese panko, preferred or breadcrumbs

1/2 cup sweetened desiccated coconut flakes

250g jumbo shrimp or tiger prawn, peeled, deveined, tail on

2 eggs beaten + 2 teaspoons sugar

Oil for deep-frying

Spicy Tartar Sauce (Dipping Sauce):

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 tablespoon chilli sauce, or to taste

1/2 tablespoon onion, finely minced

1/2 tablespoon celery, finely chopped

1 squirt lemon juice

Method

Preheat the deep fryer to 350°F (176°C). Mix the panko and coconut flakes in a shallow bowl and set aside. In another bowl, combine all the ingredients for the Spicy Tartar Sauce and stir well to combine. Set aside. Pat the shrimp dry with paper towels. Dip each shrimp into the egg mixture, then immediately roll it in the panko and coconut flakes to coat. Shake off any excess. Dip the shrimp into the egg mixture again and roll it in the panko mixture for a second coating.

Ensure the shrimp are well covered with the panko and coconut flakes. Place the coated shrimp on a plate lined with parchment paper. Repeat the steps for the remaining shrimp. Gently drop each shrimp into the oil and deep fry until both sides are golden brown. Use a strainer to transfer the shrimp to a plate lined with paper towels. Serve immediately with the spicy tartar sauce.

*This recipe was sourced from rasamalaysia.com with permission

