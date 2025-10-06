Recipes

Recipe of the day: Creamy butternut soup with crispy onion sprinkle

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

3 minute read

6 October 2025

04:37 pm

A South African favourite made even easier using a soup mix. Delish!

Butternut soup

Butternut soup

Make mealtime special with the recipe of the day: creamy butternut soup topped with a crispy onion sprinkle. Delicious and easy!

Ingredients

  • Glug olive oil blend
  • 2 packets (800g each) butternut soup mix
  • 5 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 8 sprigs thyme
  • 1 tsp (5ml) ground cumin
  • ½ tsp (3ml) ground cinnamon
  • ½ Tbsp (8ml) fine salt
  • Milled black pepper
  • 5 cups (1.25L) vegetable or chicken stock
  • 2 cups (500ml) cream
  • 3 Tbsp (30ml) butter
  • Bread, for serving (optional)
  • For the sprinkle:
  • ¼ cup (60ml) pumpkin seeds
  • 1–2 Tbsp (15–30ml) olive oil blend
  • 1 tsp (5ml) cumin seeds, crushed
  • ¼ cup (60ml) PnP crispy onion sprinkle

Method

Serve soup with crispy sprinkle and bread, if you like, on the side.

GOOD IDEA: Swap cream for coconut milk, if you like.

Heat oil in a pot and fry the butternut soup mix over medium heat until light brown.

Add garlic and thyme and fry for 1 minute.

Add seasonings, stock, and cream. Cover and bring to the boil.

Simmer covered for 15–20 minutes, or until butternut is tender.

Prepare the sprinkle in the meantime. Heat pumpkin seeds in a pan over medium heat for 1–2 minutes.

Add oil and spice and cook for another 2 minutes, or until fragrant and the seeds start to pop.

Remove and combine with the onion sprinkle. Set aside.

Blitz the soup mixture to a smooth consistency and return to the heat.

Add butter, cooking until melted. Adjust seasoning.

