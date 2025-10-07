Recipe of the day: The ‘local is lekka’ Koeksister Milk Tart Cheesecake everyone is craving

A creamy, syrupy twist on local favourites — the Koeksister Milk Tart Cheesecake is the ultimate proudly South African treat you have to try!

South Africans have a special place in their hearts (and taste buds!) for decadent desserts – from syrupy koeksisters to the creamy comfort of a traditional milk tart. But what happens when one dares to combine these local favourites into one indulgent treat?

Enter the Koeksister Milk Tart Cheesecake – a triple-layer delight that’s pure nostalgia with a modern twist.

This dessert isn’t just for your sweet tooth – it’s a trending showstopper that everyone is craving and raving about.

What makes the koeksister milk tart cheesecake recipe so brilliant is how it captures the heart of South African baking traditions – familiar, comforting and joyfully over the top! Picture: Adobe Stock

Why the koeksister milk tart cheesecake is all the rage

The Koeksister Milk Tart Cheesecake is a clever combination of flavours and textures. It brings together the sticky sweetness of koeksisters, the smooth elegance of cheesecake and the custardy richness of milk tart in one heavenly slice.

So why settle for one when you can enjoy all three with the Koeksister Milk Tart Cheesecake?

Patience is a virtue…

The dessert is easy to make. Howe, but takes a while to prep.

It is also important to note that your Koeksister Milk Tart Cheesecake needs to rest overnight in the fridge, allowing the flavours to mingle and the texture to firm into creamy perfection.

By morning, the result is an indulgent dessert ready to steal the spotlight at any family gathering, Sunday lunch or braai day finale.

Koeksister milk tart recipe

Ingredients

25 small koeksisters (about 15 to line the inside of the cake pan and 10 chopped into small pieces)

Crust:

200g Nuttikrust cookies, crushed

¼ cup butter, melted

Cheesecake:

350ml whipping cream

120g icing sugar, sifted

500g cream cheese

Milk tart:

2 cups full-cream milk

100ml sugar

2 eggs

1¼ tablespoons flour

1¼ tablespoons Maizena

½ teaspoon vanilla essence

½ teaspoon butter

Method

Line a springform cake tin with wax paper. Arrange a row of koeksisters on the inside of the cake pan. Mix the crushed cookies with the melted butter and press onto the bottom of the cake pan (basically sticking the koeksisters to the side of the pan). Set aside. Beat the cream in a glass bowl until stiff peaks form and set aside. Mix the icing sugar with the cream cheese until smooth. Fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture until well incorporated. Fold the chopped koeksister pieces into the cream cheese mixture and pour this mixture onto the prepared base in the cake tin, and smooth the top of the cream cheese mixture. Prepare the milk tart by heating the milk in a pot on the stove (don’t boil). Remove the warm milk from the heat. Whisk the eggs and sugar together in a separate bowl. Pour a ladle of the warm milk into the egg mixture and mix well. Pour the egg mixture into the warm milk in a steady stream while whisking well. Make a paste with the flour, Maizena and a little of the milk mixture. Add this to the milk and egg mixture in the pot and return the pot to the heat. Keep whisking until a thick consistency forms. Remove the pot from the heat, add the vanilla and butter and mix well. Let the milk tart mixture cool until almost room temperature. Pipe the cooled milk tart mixture onto the cheesecake and dust with cinnamon. Place your koeksister milk tart cheesecake in the fridge overnight to set.

Recipe by Delila De Derros Viljoen./ www.yourfoodblog.com