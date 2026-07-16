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Recipe of the day: Creamy curried broccoli soup

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

16 July 2026

05:59 pm

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A hearty soup to warm up your winter nights

Creamy Curried broccoli Soup

Picture: supplied

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Every winter, South Africans naturally gravitate towards warm, comforting meals, but in the process, vegetables are often the first thing to disappear from the plate.

Convenience is the real fix: making the healthy choice the easy one. It is the thinking behind an approach that encourages South Africans to include quick-cooking vegetables such as broccoli, which needs only a few minutes to prepare and can be added straight into meals already on the stove, rather than requiring a separate dish of its own.

Cold weather tends to draw us towards warm, filling foods, with bread, pasta and other carbohydrate-heavy favourites often becoming the easiest choice. Now vegetables can also be included.

Ingredients

  • 500g broccoli
  • 3 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 Tbsp fresh ginger, minced
  • 4 cups vegetable stock
  • 1 Tbsp curry powder
  • 1 Tbsp red curry paste
  • 1 tsp coriander powder
  • 1 tsp turmeric powder
  • ½ tsp cumin
  • 1 can coconut cream

Method

  1. Heat the oil in your soup pot.
  2. Add the onions and sauté until golden.
  3. Stir in the garlic and ginger and sauté for another minute or two.
  4. Add the broccoli and vegetable stock.
  5. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to a simmer.
  6. Stir in the curry powder, curry paste, coriander, turmeric, and cumin.
  7. Place the lid on the soup and let it simmer for about 20 minutes.
  8. Remove from heat.
  9. Using a stick blender, blend the mixture (leaving nice chunks of Tenderstem® broccoli).
  10. Pour in the coconut cream and reheat the soup.
  11. Serve in bowls, garnished with coriander and crusty bread.

Recipe supplied by: www.tenderstem.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day: Creamy Curried Tenderstem Soup

Creamy Curried broccoli Soup

A hearty soup to warm up your winter nights .

 

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

500g Tenderstem® broccoli

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

RELATED ARTICLES

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp fresh ginger, minced

4 cups vegetable stock

1 Tbsp curry powder

1 Tbsp red curry paste

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp cumin

1 can coconut cream

Instructions

  1. Heat the oil in your soup pot.

  2. Add the onions and sauté until golden.

  3. Stir in the garlic and ginger and sauté for another minute or two.

  4. Add the Tenderstem® broccoli and vegetable stock.

  5. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to a simmer.

  6. Stir in the curry powder, curry paste, coriander, turmeric, and cumin.

  7. Place the lid on the soup and let it simmer for about 20 minutes.

  8. Remove from heat.

  9. Using a stick blender, blend the mixture (leaving nice chunks of Tenderstem® broccoli).

  10. Pour in the coconut cream and reheat the soup.

  11. Serve in bowls, garnished with coriander and crusty bread.


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